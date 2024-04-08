Hobolite Shines at NAB Show 2024

Premium segment brand to showcase its innovative lighting solutions at NAB Show

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated NAB Show 2024 is set to take place from April 13th to 17th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As the world's largest gathering for the broadcasting and electronic media industry, the NAB Show serves as a meeting place for top global broadcast equipment brands and manufacturers, and for cutting-edge technological advancements in the industry, garnering significant attention from media professionals worldwide.

Hobolite LED Lighting Solutions At NAB

Hobolite will be present at NAB in booth C7910 and will showcase its entire product line, including its Micro, Mini, Mini-X, Avant, and Pro series.

"We are honored to participate in the 101st NAB Show, further showcasing Hobolite's product innovations in the professional film and television industry, as well as our commitment to bringing high-end manufacturing, craftsmanship, and experiential products from China to users worldwide," said Hobolite's founder and CEO, Helena Bian. "In overseas markets, Hobolite has rapidly established itself as a premium segment lighting solutions brand, expanding into North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region. Our mission is to empower creators with innovative lighting solutions that elevate their productivity, identity, and creativity."

In the world of Hobolite, the spirit of innovation goes beyond product development. In 2023, the release of Mini-X brought a more adaptable creative experience to global image creators, and this year they will introduce more new series.

Hobolite continues to provide creators with more possibilities and, together with products and services within the Hobolite ecosystem, helps illuminate creative inspiration and turn imagination into reality.

About Hobolite

Hobolite is a premium segment creative lighting brand dedicated to enhancing the creativity, productivity, and identity of photographers, videographers, and content creators across the globe. As a distinguished segment of AEC, a pioneer in lighting technology with over twenty years in the industry, Hobolite's mission is to craft products that serve as a direct expression of the artists who utilize them. This innovative approach allows for studio-grade lighting to be portable, seamless, efficient, and beautiful. Hobolite products are distributed across the globe both online and at select retailers. For more information visit www.hobolite.com or follow the brand on social media via @hobolite.

Media Contact

Kiran Karnani | VP of Marketing | [email protected] | +1-708-232-3171

