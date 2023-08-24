Hobonichi Techo to Expand English Edition Lineup and Release in 2024, Riding the Rising Popularity Wave Worldwide

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the highly anticipated launch of Hobonichi Techo 2024, coming your way on September 1st, 2023! In response to its rapidly increasing popularity worldwide, Hobonichi is launching an expanded lineup of English editions. The official site has been updated today to reveal a rich offering of new products!

https://www.1101.com/store/techo/en/

What is "Hobonichi Techo"?

Hobonichi Techo is a long-selling daily planner book, now approaching its 23rd year with the 2024 edition. Beloved not only in Japan but worldwide as a "LIFE BOOK," it offers a platform for anyone to freely and comfortably document their life according to their preference and lifestyle. Over the past five years, sales and circulation overseas have more than doubled, and the 2023 edition achieved global sales of 820,000 copies.

Key Features

1. Ideal for journaling with its one-day-per-page format
2. 180-degree lay-flat binding ensures effortless writing without needing to hold the pages down
3. Smooth, durable Tomoe River paper provides a portable and sturdy writing experience

Expanding the English Edition

The 2024 HON series is now available in English editions, offered in both A6 and A5 sizes. Original (A6) and Cousin (A5) models, beloved staples of the Hobonichi Techo lineup, are now also available as part of the English HON series, featuring integrated hardcovers with captivating designs.

https://www.1101.com/store/techo/en/magazine/contents/y24_hontailineup_en/

In our 2024 edition, we offer more than 200 new products, with "One Piece" manga designs included. Rest assured, you'll find the perfect planner or cover to suit your needs.

Where to Buy?

Exciting news for international customers! The official "Hobonichi Store" is now more accessible than ever. Shop in your local currency, select from multiple payment methods, and enjoy free shipping on orders above a certain amount. Additionally, we offer shopping options with all-inclusive prices in many countries, covering customs, duties, and taxes.

Our products are also available through local sales channels, including Amazon, local stationery shops, and bookstores. For more information, please visit our Where to Buy page.

https://www.1101.com/store/techo/en/place/

About Hobonichi Co., Ltd.

Founded by copywriter Shigesato Itoi in 1998, Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, also known as "Hobonichi," is our flagship website which offers a variety of free content, such as interviews, essays, and live blogs, covering an endless range of topics. In addition to the Hobonichi Techo, the website sells many other original products.

