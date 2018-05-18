Hockey Canada, Bauer Hockey Extend Equipment, Grow-the-Game Partnership

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey Canada and Bauer Hockey have extended their partnership through a new eight-year deal that will see the nation's top teams provided with equipment from the world's top brand, and a continued collaboration on opportunities to increase participation, welcome new players and engage existing players.

"One of our team's highest points of pride is our continued partnership with Hockey Canada because it is an example of the game's best at a variety of age levels selecting BAUER for their game," said Ed Kinnaly, CEO of Bauer Hockey. "More than the equipment, this partnership allows us to come together with Hockey Canada to advance our shared missions, such as when we created The First Shift in 2013 together, and we're looking forward to continuing this collaborative approach over the next eight years."

For the past 45 years, Bauer Hockey and Hockey Canada have been partners, and continuing a tradition since 1996, Bauer Hockey will be the official equipment provider of Hockey Canada's national teams. Canada's national team players will exclusively wear BAUER helmets, gloves, visors and goal masks, including at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship when it returns to Canadian ice in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C., in December 2018.

"Our partnership with BAUER provides Hockey Canada with the best equipment for our national men's, women's, and para hockey teams, while also aligning us with a like-minded organization that cares about growing the game at the grassroots level," said Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer at Hockey Canada. "We look forward to eight more years of collaboration with BAUER from the grassroots level to our high-performance teams."

In addition to the equipment partnership, Bauer Hockey and Hockey Canada will continue to collaborate in areas where they have shared missions. Over the last several years, the two organizations combined resources and expertise to create, launch and expand The Canadian Tire First Shift, a successful program that welcomes new-to-hockey families to the game.

Today in partnership with Canadian Tire it is offered in hundreds of communities across Canada. Bauer Hockey and Hockey Canada will continue to identify and develop other initiatives to further advance the game for both new and existing players, including activation at major hockey tournaments and all IIHF events hosted by Hockey Canada.

To learn more about Hockey Canada, visit www.HockeyCanada.ca.

