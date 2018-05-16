Hockey Canada Brings NormaTec's Cutting-Edge Recovery Technology to National Teams

"Rest and recovery are integral to athlete performance, and the ability to maximize those recovery periods in short-term competition is crucial to our national teams' overall success," said Scott Salmond, vice-president of hockey operations and men's national teams for Hockey Canada. "NormaTec plays a tremendous role in allowing our athletes to maximize those recovery periods during the compact schedules of international competition."

The NormaTec PULSE Series is used to give athletes the advantage of rapid recovery between intense training and competitions. NormaTec uses a patented pneumatic compression massage with a sophisticated form of biomimicry to increase circulation to the limbs. Using NormaTec's leg, hip, and arm attachments rejuvenates sore muscles, and reduces pain.

"From our National Women's Under-18 Team to our centralized roster of the senior team, our athletes and their support staff are looking to bring out the best of their abilities within intense schedules of training and competition," said Melody Davidson, general manager of national women's team programs for Hockey Canada. "The ability to leverage recovery technology such as NormaTec allows us to help our athletes develop and grow within those intense periods, while supporting their overall recovery needs so they can be at their best with every practice, every game, and every shift."

"It is an incredible honor to work with the Hockey Canada program, helping them be at their absolute prime on the ice, defending an impressive legacy of gold medals," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "NormaTec's technology is a perfect fit for the recovery needs of such highly competitive teams, and we look forward to amazing things from Canada through this season's international competition schedule."

