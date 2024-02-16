Hockey Distributor ProGuard Sports Distribution Center to Liquidate Inventory and Warehouse Equipment in Minnesota K-Bid Auction

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the State of Hockey gears up for an unprecedented event, hockey enthusiasts and businesses alike are buzzing with anticipation. One of Minnesota's prominent hockey distributors is set to liquidate its entire inventory and warehouse equipment through a highly-anticipated auction.

HUGE hockey savings. Team & Individual Items All types of equipment & machinery to run a business

The online auction, scheduled to take place from February 12th through the 25th, will feature a vast array of hockey-related products and warehouse machinery, providing an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and businesses to acquire high-quality equipment at competitive prices.

With hockey deeply ingrained in Minnesota's culture, this auction is not merely a business transaction; it's an event that resonates with the spirit of the state. From hockey sticks to skates, goalie equipment to training gear, the auction offers something for every player, coach, and enthusiast.

"We are presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hockey enthusiasts and teams alike to equip themselves with top-of-the-line gear at unparalleled prices." – Scott (owner)

In addition to hockey equipment, the auction boasts nearly 2,500 lots and will also include a wide range of warehouse machinery and equipment, providing an excellent opportunity for businesses looking to upgrade or expand their operations.

The auction will be conducted online, providing accessibility to participants from across Minnesota and beyond. Interested parties can preview the items up for auction and place bids through the auction platform > hockey equipment deals.

As the auction date draws near, excitement is building within the hockey community in Minnesota. Whether you're a player, coach, or business owner, mark your calendars for 02/25/2024 and don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to acquire top-quality hockey equipment and warehouse machinery.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit K-Bid Hockey Auction

Media Contact: Mike H. | k-bid.com | 612-432-1321 | [email protected]

About the Company: ProGuard Sports Distribution Center is a leading distributor of hockey equipment and accessories, serving the needs of the hockey community in Minnesota for 40+ years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted source for hockey gear and warehouse solutions.

SOURCE ProGuard Sports Distribution Center; K-bid