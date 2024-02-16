Hockey Distributor ProGuard Sports Distribution Center to Liquidate Inventory and Warehouse Equipment in Minnesota K-Bid Auction

News provided by

ProGuard Sports Distribution Center; K-bid

16 Feb, 2024, 08:57 ET

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the State of Hockey gears up for an unprecedented event, hockey enthusiasts and businesses alike are buzzing with anticipation. One of Minnesota's prominent hockey distributors is set to liquidate its entire inventory and warehouse equipment through a highly-anticipated auction.

Continue Reading
HUGE hockey savings. Team & Individual Items
HUGE hockey savings. Team & Individual Items
All types of equipment & machinery to run a business
All types of equipment & machinery to run a business

The online auction, scheduled to take place from February 12th through the 25th, will feature a vast array of hockey-related products and warehouse machinery, providing an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and businesses to acquire high-quality equipment at competitive prices.

With hockey deeply ingrained in Minnesota's culture, this auction is not merely a business transaction; it's an event that resonates with the spirit of the state. From hockey sticks to skates, goalie equipment to training gear, the auction offers something for every player, coach, and enthusiast.

"We are presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hockey enthusiasts and teams alike to equip themselves with top-of-the-line gear at unparalleled prices." – Scott (owner)

In addition to hockey equipment, the auction boasts nearly 2,500 lots and will also include a wide range of warehouse machinery and equipment, providing an excellent opportunity for businesses looking to upgrade or expand their operations.

The auction will be conducted online, providing accessibility to participants from across Minnesota and beyond. Interested parties can preview the items up for auction and place bids through the auction platform > hockey equipment deals.

As the auction date draws near, excitement is building within the hockey community in Minnesota. Whether you're a player, coach, or business owner, mark your calendars for 02/25/2024 and don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to acquire top-quality hockey equipment and warehouse machinery.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit K-Bid Hockey Auction

Media Contact: Mike H. | k-bid.com | 612-432-1321 | [email protected] 

About the Company: ProGuard Sports Distribution Center is a leading distributor of hockey equipment and accessories, serving the needs of the hockey community in Minnesota for 40+ years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted source for hockey gear and warehouse solutions.

SOURCE ProGuard Sports Distribution Center; K-bid

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.