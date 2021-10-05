Hockey Goaltender David Ayres Joins CaniBrands® As a Brand Ambassador

In 2020, Ayres hit the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes as an emergency backup goaltender, becoming the oldest hockey player to win in his debut at 42-years-old. Years of hard work paid off in this pivotal moment. Ayres suited up and was ready to help the team enjoy victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, signing an amateur one-time game contract with the NHL for $500 to mask up and relieve the injured goaltender.

Health challenges have been a part of Ayres' long career. Undergoing a kidney transplant in 2004, he successfully recovered and for years was a fill-in goaltender during practices for the Toronto Maples Leafs.

"I personally watched Dave's, 'against-all-odds,' game-winning performance against the Maple Leafs and I knew then that he'd be the perfect ambassador for CaniBrands," said Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "From day one, CaniBrands' mission has been about enabling consumers to feel their best any time, anywhere, when they need it most. We all have those moments in life when we're called to do something exceptional and our products are all about helping people to be prepared to perform at the highest level. We're thrilled to have Dave join us in spreading the word about our healthy wellness oral spray supplements and CBD products."

Ayres and his wife, Sarah, have been proud users of CaniBrands products when in the U.S. CaniBrands is regularly used by NHL players and professional athletes in a variety of sports to help recover faster and achieve high performance.

"I never thought I'd try a CBD product until I found out my wife was using them for anxiety and sleep," said Ayres. "I started using Cani-Mend topical creams on my knees and joints and it's been a lifesaver. After cannabis was legalized, I think athletes are re-examining CBD and people who may have stayed away from CBD are thinking, 'I don't want to miss out on this.' CaniBrands products, in particular, are used widely in professional hockey and I'm proud to be a CaniBrands ambassador and advocate.

The new wellness oral spray supplements are perfect for me as I don't have time to make a shake when I'm on the go and I really don't like beverages with ingredients I try to avoid. Now when I need a boost of energy or a little more focus, I just apply a few sprays throughout the day. After a workout, Cani-Fresh spray helps me calm down while the Cani-Sleep spray is perfect to help me dream about my next NHL win."

More and more athletes like Ayres are discovering the benefits of CBD products. CaniBrand's Chief Wellness Officer, five-time Olympian Dara Torres, is an advocate for healthy living, high performance and aging well and has enjoyed the benefits from the brand herself.

