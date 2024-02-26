Hockey Helps the Homeless Welcomes The Home Depot Canada as 2024 Pro Jersey Sponsor

Hockey Helps the Homeless signs a one-year agreement with The Home Depot Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH) is proud to announce a national partnership with Canada's leading home improvement retailer, The Home Depot Canada. The company will provide custom-branded hockey jerseys for professional players at all HHTH events for the year beginning March 2024.

Hockey Helps the Homeless Canada

"The Home Depot Canada proudly invests in programs and initiatives that align with our core values in addition to our Foundation's mandate to prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada," says Amy Bilodeau, Sr Manager, Community Investment, The Home Depot Canada. "Hockey Helps the Homeless offers community support while providing our associates with meaningful opportunities to volunteer at these events across the country."

Jersey sponsorship from The Home Depot Canada will give HHTH events a fresh, unified look nationally for players that range from ex-NHL players and Olympians to passionate and philanthropic citizens.

For the first time ever, a total of 18 events will take place across Canada this year with the first taking place in Barrie, Ontario on March 1, 2024. In 2023, HHTH announced its expansion to the Kingston region, followed by the Okanagan and Niagara Regions this year.

"It's a privilege for us to enter a new relationship with The Home Depot Canada, which is a storied and iconic brand, and we're proud to formalize a partnership that will showcase the brand no matter where we are in Canada," says Executive Director of Hockey Helps the Homeless, Andrew Gucciardi.

"This is a big score for our organization."

For more information about Hockey Helps the Homeless events, visit: www.hockeyhelpsthehomeless.com

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2021, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

The Home Depot Canada's core values shape our commitment to making the communities we serve stronger and more resilient. Our Community Investment work focuses on: Team Depot, Disaster Response and The Home Depot Canada Foundation which is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness. It is through the work of these pillars The Home Depot strives to positively impact the communities we serve across Canada.

About Hockey Helps the Homeless

Since 1996, Hockey Helps the Homeless Canada, a not-for-profit hockey charity with over 20,000 donors, 3,000 players, and 1,000 volunteers, has granted over $24 million to face-off against homelessness. Everyone from community participants to NHL players and Olympians participate annually and "play with purpose to combat homelessness." 100% of net proceeds stay local in the city the tournament is in. We partnered with over 50+ local homeless support agencies across Canada.

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji

Final Edit Media & Public Relations Inc.

604-365-1786

[email protected]

SOURCE Hockey Helps the Homeless Canada