Hockey's Vegas Golden Knights empowers its digital workplaces with Ricoh

"Ricoh truly understands what an organization like ours needs to succeed," said George Guevara, IT Director, Vegas Golden Knights. "They've worked with new businesses. They've worked with professional sports teams. And they have a proven track record for being reliable and innovative, always ready with an effective, often creative, solution to customers' challenges. Starting an entirely new professional sports team is no small task, of which back-end processes are a huge part. We knew we needed a strong partner to help us get off to a positive start, so Ricoh was the obvious choice. They design their devices specifically to work together to empower workplaces like ours, and their knowledgeable, responsive support team helps keep things running – and helps make sure we get the most out of our investment."

Through this partnership, Ricoh is providing technology to help the Golden Knights share information seamlessly and easily as they work to make the team's inaugural season a successful one.

Ricoh is an official partner of the Golden Knights. The partnership also enables Ricoh to connect with fans through in-venue signage at City National Arena, the team's practice facility, as well as social media, web advertising, exclusive VIP hospitality experiences and other various messaging opportunities.

"This partnership is exciting for a variety of reasons. It is always energizing to help a brand-new enterprise grow," said Glenn Laverty, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ricoh Americas, and President & CEO of Ricoh Canada, Inc. "The massive national and international stage that comes along with working with a professional sports team adds a unique element. It puts our work in the spotlight, and we know our efforts to help the Golden Knights work smarter are ready for primetime."

