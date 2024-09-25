HockeyStack Onboards 120th Customer and Hires Entrepreneurial Engineering Leader, James Spoor

HockeyStack reached this major milestone in Q2 2024 and now we plan to scale further and faster with James Spoor as Head of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HockeyStack has grown in leaps and bounds since our founding in 2021 and the official product launch in 2022 when we started helping revenue teams create and capture more pipeline.

By illuminating golden paths, the HockeyStack Platform turns ideal customer journeys into actionable and repeatable playbooks for our customers. This clarity empowers our users to confidently answer "what's working," make well-informed decisions about where to invest, and unify sales and marketing efforts for the best possible return. And now, the platform has officially been adopted by over 100 companies whose marketing and sales teams can now answer "what's working" with confidence.

As HockeyStack celebrates this huge milestone in the life of the company, we have also onboarded new leadership in engineering, sales, and marketing to continue to innovate and drive revenue. We're incredibly proud of the talent we attract and are thrilled that entrepreneur and former Y Combinator founder James Spoor decided to join the team as Head of Engineering in June. James brings the innovative and courageous spirit that we look for in all hires, having founded several former companies including Anarchy, an LLM infrastructure platform, and Speal, instant legal review powered by AI.

"I feel lucky to have joined HockeyStack at a time when we are onboarding a new customer every few days and there is a new feature coming out every week," said James about his choice to join the team. "We have plans to incorporate even more machine learning and AI into the product over the next year to make it even more predictive and useful for marketing and sales teams."

"Sometimes it's hard to believe that we are growing so quickly," said Arda Bulut, CTO and Co-Founder of HockeyStack. "That's why we are looking for the brightest minds combined with the entrepreneurial spirit that James brings to the company. We are excited to continue scaling the engineering team as we nearly double our database size month-over-month."

To see how to get started with HockeyStack or to join the team, check out our interactive demo or visit our careers page .

About HockeyStack

HockeyStack is the B2B Revenue Command Center. We integrate with your CRM, marketing automation tools, ad platforms and data warehouse to reveal the ideal customer journey and provide actionable next steps for your marketing and sales teams. HockeyStack customers use this data to measure channel performance, launch cost-efficient campaigns, and prioritize the right accounts.

