HockeyStack Raises $50M to Build Revenue Agents for the Enterprise

New Funding Round With Contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and Uncorrelated Ventures Brings Total Funding to Over $50 Million; Company Launches Revenue Agents Platform to Reimagine Enterprise Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HockeyStack, the enterprise Revenue Agent platform, today announced the launch of Revenue Agents for the Enterprise alongside a new round of funding with contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator and Uncorrelated Ventures, bringing the company's total funding to over $50 million. The investment will fuel continued product development and expansion of HockeyStack's Revenue Agents platform into prospecting, new business and expansion.

Background

Since 2023, HockeyStack has pursued a fundamental reimagining of the data architecture underpinning revenue teams at the world's largest companies, scaling to over 300 customers in less than two years. The dominant systems-of-record architecture — largely unchanged since Salesforce was founded in 1999 — has left enterprise revenue teams unable to keep pace with the rapid rate of business change.

HockeyStack addressed this challenge by replacing the traditional object-and-field model with an event-based data architecture. This foundational shift has made HockeyStack the preferred revenue platform for Fortune 100 revenue teams, and now serves as the technical foundation for the company's new Revenue Agents platform.

Introducing Revenue Agents

Revenue Agents is a new category purpose-built for enterprise revenue teams. At the core of the platform is the Blueprint — HockeyStack's proprietary machine learning model that extracts institutional knowledge from an enterprise's structured and unstructured data. Each Blueprint is unique to a revenue motion, segment, or business unit, and updates continuously as new deals close and market conditions shift.

Individual Revenue Agents are assigned to each deal and account, operating around the clock to make decisions, execute actions, and engage sales representatives at the moments that matter most. Senior leaders benefit from Manager views designed to support coaching and pipeline forecasting.

"In the age of AI, the biggest differentiator will be people. Revenue Agents execute 24/7, so that revenue teams can focus on what they do best: building relationships and closing deals"

– Buğra Gündüz, CEO, HockeyStack

Company Outlook

HockeyStack will deploy the new capital to accelerate growth across all functions, including engineering, sales, customer success, and marketing. The company is actively hiring across each of these disciplines. Prospective candidates can view open roles at hockeystack.com/careers.

About HockeyStack

HockeyStack is the enterprise revenue intelligence platform built on an event-based data architecture. The company's platform powers Revenue Agents, AI agents that help enterprise revenue teams break into, close, and expand accounts. HockeyStack is the preferred solution for Fortune 100 revenue teams and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator and Uncorrelated Ventures among others.

Media Contact

HockeyStack Communications

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hockeystack.com

SOURCE HockeyStack