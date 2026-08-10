Hoda Assadian Named Chief Operating Officer for MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare has named Hoda Assadian as chief operating officer for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. With a distinguished track record in hospital operations, academic health care, community-based care and performance improvement, she brings the leadership and expertise needed to drive strategic growth, operational excellence and exceptional patient outcomes.

MemorialCare appoints Hoda Assadian as COO of Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

In her new role, Assadian will help lead operational strategy across the shared Long Beach campus, working closely with leadership, physicians, nursing and support teams to advance operational performance and support both hospitals' journey toward high reliability.

"MemorialCare's commitment to safe, high-quality care and exceptional patient and family experiences strongly aligns with my own leadership philosophy," says Assadian. "By improving access, optimizing patient flow and enhancing the care experience, we can better serve our communities and ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. These priorities are inseparable."

Assadian's experience spans academic medical centers, including UCI Health, and large public hospitals, such as Los Angeles General Medical Center (formerly LAC+USC Medical Center). This experience has given her a broad perspective on the complex operational needs of hospitals serving diverse communities while advancing innovative clinical programs. Her background as an industrial engineer has shaped a collaborative approach to improving care delivery and removing barriers for patients and care teams.

"Hoda is a proven operational leader who understands how to translate strategy into measurable results," says Gary Purushotham, CEO, Long Beach Medical Center. "She brings the discipline, analytical rigor and collaborative leadership necessary to strengthen performance, remove barriers and help our teams continue delivering exceptional outcomes."

A key area of focus for Assadian will be, enhancing patient access and care coordination by improving throughput across the continuum, including emergency services, inpatient care, discharge planning and transition of care. By creating greater visibility into workflows, clarifying roles and responsibilities, and leveraging data and technology, Assadian aims to help teams identify process improvements that support timely, coordinated care while maintaining a strong focus on safety and quality.

Assadian's commitment to continuous learning and care delivery performance will support the continued growth and success of Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, one of only three hospitals of its kind in California.

"Hoda's strong sense of purpose, genuine compassion and commitment to keeping patients and families at the heart of every decision make her an ideal addition to our leadership team," says Lara Khouri, CEO, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "Her ability to connect operational decisions to the human experience of care will be an important asset for our hospital and community."

Assadian also will support MemorialCare's continued focus on becoming a high reliability organization, reinforcing a culture where team members feel safe to speak up, identify opportunities for improvement and contribute to better outcomes for patients, families and team members.

"What drew me to MemorialCare is the strong sense of community and the opportunity to support a campus that cares for patients across the continuum — from women's and children's care to advanced adult care," says Assadian. "My first priority is listening and learning from the physicians, nurses and team members who make this organization exceptional. Together, we have an opportunity to build on an already strong foundation and find new ways to improve how we deliver care for the people who depend on us."

Assadian earned a master's degree in industrial engineering and has led improvement work across multiple areas of hospital operations. Her experience working across clinical and nonclinical teams has helped shape her understanding of how each part of a hospital contributes to safe, efficient and compassionate care. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are part of MemorialCare, a not‑for‑profit, integrated healthcare system. Together, their shared campus forms one of Southern California's most comprehensive healthcare destinations—bringing advanced maternity, neonatal, pediatric, and adult care together in one fully integrated setting. Long Beach Medical Center is home to MemorialCare's heart and vascular, cancer, and orthopedic institutes, delivering highly specialized, multidisciplinary care for complex conditions. Miller Children's & Women's is the only one in the region with both a Level IV maternity center and Level IV NICU under the same roof, allowing the sickest mothers and babies to receive the highest level of care without separation or transfer. With 24/7 on‑site maternal‑fetal medicine specialists, a Level II Trauma Center with county‑designated pediatric trauma care, advanced surgical innovation and seamless transition‑of‑care from pediatrics to adult programs for complex conditions—including cystic fibrosis, cancer, and congenital heart disease—the campus delivers coordinated, lifesaving care from birth through adulthood. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital