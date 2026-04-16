MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Unite to Honor Organ Donors Who Save Lives

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Donate Life Month in April, MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, along with its partners, OneLegacy, raised the Donate Life flag to honor organ donors whose final act of generosity continues to save and transform lives across Southern California.

From left: Gabrielle Smith, coordinator, pediatric emergency care, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital; Angie West, program manager, Stroke Program, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, Long Beach Medical Center; Eva Perez, OneLegacy ambassador; Joanne Remaro, executive director, Critical Care, Long Beach Medical Center; and Chaplain Amy Henegar during a tribute honoring Eva’s son, Hernán, an organ donor.

The flag‑raising ceremony, held on Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's shared campus, brought together caregivers, OneLegacy representatives and community members to reflect on the profound impact of organ donation. The event included an opening blessing, reflections from care teams and donation leaders, and a moving tribute to donor families whose loved ones continue to save lives long after they're gone.

Among the speakers was Eva Perez, a OneLegacy ambassador and Long Beach community advocate, shared her son's story and how his decision to become an organ donor helped save the lives of others. She also encouraged attendees to register as organ donors, emphasizing the lasting impact one decision can have on families and communities. During the event, Eva and community members gathered around her son's photo, pausing to write messages of thanks and inspiration in honor of his selfless decision to donate.

"At MemorialCare, organ donation is deeply personal, as we witness both the loss and the lifesaving hope it creates," said Joan Romero, DNP, RN, CENP, CCRN, executive director, Emergency Department, Trauma & Critical Care, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "To honor this remarkable act of compassion, our care teams, leadership, volunteers, and administration participate in honor walks, which is when a donor and their family make the profoundly selfless decision to give the gift of life. These moments remind us that behind every donation is a family, a story and a lasting legacy."

Over the past year, Long Beach Medical Center recorded 13 organ donors, 20 tissue donors and 12 ocular donors, resulting in 41 organ transplants and improving the lives of more than 1,550 people. For nearly two decades, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital have partnered with OneLegacy to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation throughout the Long Beach community.

During the ceremony, speakers emphasized the ongoing need for donors nationwide. More than 100,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, while thousands more rely on tissue and eye donation to restore health and quality of life.

As part of Donate Life Month, MemorialCare is also encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to document their wishes. MemorialCare patients may now choose to register as organ donors directly through MyChart, MemorialCare's patient portal. Registration is securely recorded in the National Donate Life Registry, which travels with patients even if they move out of state, and remains private from their care teams.

MemorialCare also encourages families to have conversations about organ donation and advance care planning before a medical crisis occurs. National Healthcare Decisions Day, observed April 16, promotes informed decision‑making around health care preferences, including organ donation. MemorialCare offers a free advance directive form in seven languages: English, Spanish, Khmer, Vietnamese, Farsi, Chinese and Tagalog.

MemorialCare patients can sign up for organ donation in the MyChart portal, non-MemorialCare patients sign up at Donate Life.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital