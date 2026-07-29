Hung Family's Generous Support Brings Advanced 3T MRI Technology to MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Campus

As the only greater Long Beach location with 3T MRI technology, MemorialCare Imaging Center on the campus of Long Beach Medical Center provides clearer imaging to support earlier, more accurate readings.

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Imaging Center at Long Beach Medical Center has recently acquired a new 3-Tesla (3T) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system thanks to the generous support from Hing and Doris Hung – making Long Beach Medical Center the only hospital in the greater Long Beach area to offer the latest in MRI technology. The 3T MRI is unique in that it expands diagnostic capabilities across seven specialties—including pediatrics—and has a much stronger signal than traditional MRI, which translates into overall better image quality, including improved visualization of tiny nerve, ligaments, cartilage, blood vessels and subtle tissue changes. Additionally, the higher resolution allows radiologists to see abnormalities that may be missed on lower-field MRI. Patients also benefit from a more comfortable experience, with faster scan times, reduced scan noise and a wider table that gives them more room in the machine.

"The 3T MRI technology gives us the level of image detail needed to evaluate complex conditions with greater clarity and confidence," said Nirav Patel, M.D., neurologist, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "For our community physician partners, this means more timely access to advanced imaging that can help inform diagnosis, guide treatment decisions and move patients more efficiently to the next step in their care. It also supports stronger clinical collaboration between referring physicians and specialists, helping ensure patients receive coordinated, high-quality care."

The 3T and 1.5T MRI systems support a wide range of specialties, including neurology, stroke care, orthopedics, sports medicine, oncology, breast imaging, cardiac imaging, vascular disease, abdominal imaging, pelvic imaging and select pediatric imaging, including certain brain, spine, orthopedic, abdominal and pelvic studies. The 3T MRI further enhances these capabilities through higher-resolution imaging for complex neurological and musculoskeletal evaluations, including brain, spine and joint imaging, as well as detailed cardiac and vascular studies. This advanced imaging technology strengthens the capabilities of Long Beach Medical Center's leading institutes, including MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Cancer Institute.

The Hung family has long supported MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, including a previous gift that helped advance the hybrid cardiovascular operating suite, which combines the diagnostic capabilities of a catheterization laboratory with the surgical functions of an operating room. Their support of the new 3T MRI technology builds on that legacy by helping expand access to advanced diagnostic tools that benefit patients across the Long Beach campus.

"Philanthropy plays an essential role in helping us bring advanced technology to MemorialCare and expanding clinical capabilities to enhance care for the communities we serve," said Rob Gunsalus, president, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to Hing and Doris Hung and the Hung family for their generosity and continued commitment to advancing care at Long Beach Medical Center. Their support helps ensure our physicians have access to the tools they need to provide timely, precise diagnoses and deliver the highest level of care for patients."

The addition of 3T MRI further enhances MemorialCare Imaging Center's comprehensive suite of diagnostic technology, which includes 1.5T MRI, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, CT imaging, molecular imaging and theranostics. Together, these capabilities give patients and referring physicians access to a broad range of advanced imaging options in one coordinated setting, supporting faster answers, more precise diagnoses and a more seamless care experience.

"Patients come to MemorialCare Imaging Center looking for answers that can help guide what comes next in their care," said Diana Radley, MBA, director, MemorialCare Imaging Center, Long Beach Medical Center. "The addition of 3T MRI brings the latest MRI technology to our Long Beach campus, expanding our community's access to advanced imaging and specialized diagnostic care close to home. For our patients, that means clearer images, shorter scan times, less noise and a more spacious design, all of which help create a better experience while giving their care team the detailed information needed to guide the next steps in their care."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are part of MemorialCare, a not‑for‑profit, integrated healthcare system. Together, their shared campus forms one of Southern California's most comprehensive healthcare destinations—bringing advanced maternity, neonatal, pediatric, and adult care together in one fully integrated setting. Long Beach Medical Center is home to MemorialCare's heart and vascular, cancer, and orthopedic institutes, delivering highly specialized, multidisciplinary care for complex conditions. Miller Children's & Women's is the only one in the region with both a Level IV maternity center and Level IV NICU under the same roof, allowing the sickest mothers and babies to receive the highest level of care without separation or transfer. With 24/7 on‑site maternal‑fetal medicine specialists, a Level II Trauma Center with county‑designated pediatric trauma care, advanced surgical innovation and seamless transition‑of‑care from pediatrics to adult programs for complex conditions—including cystic fibrosis, cancer, and congenital heart disease—the campus delivers coordinated, lifesaving care from birth through adulthood. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital