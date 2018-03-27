Hodges Capital Appoints Brett Rainey as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Capital Management announced that Brett Rainey has joined the investment firm as Chief Operating Officer. Rainey joins Hodges from Envestnet Asset Management where he was a senior vice president.

Rainey brings extensive experience from his 25-year career in the investment industry. He has held positions in executive leadership and investment operations, supporting separately managed accounts (SMA) and unified managed accounts (UMA).

Brett Rainey, Chief Operations Officer, Hodges Capital Management

"We are very excited to have Brett join our team. His knowledge of the industry will allow him to make an immediate contribution to the firm," said Craig Hodges, chief executive officer and portfolio manager. "Brett offers an exceptional set of skills that tie together excellence in fund management to execution of our growth strategy and successful ongoing operation of our business."

During his 12-year tenure with Placemark Investments (acquired by Envestnet in October 2014), Rainey transformed the investment operations department into a dynamic and scalable business unit capable of supporting thousands of accounts and quadrupled assets under management to more than $16 billion. Prior to Placemark, Rainey worked for JPMorgan in Boston where he was responsible for the operations of their manager outsourcing endeavor and for MFS Investment Management's separately managed accounts division running the investment operations department.

"Hodges Capital has a reputation for high quality investing and people. I'm pleased to be a part of this firm and help it continue to grow and prosper," said Rainey.

Brett received a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Rainey is responsible for the daily operation and efficiency of Hodges Capital Management. He reports to Craig Hodges, CEO.

About Hodges Capital Management

Hodges Capital Management is an investment advisory firm managing assets for institutions, endowments, family offices, and individuals. Hodges Capital is also the advisor to six mutual funds. The firm was founded in Dallas, Texas in 1989 by Don and Craig Hodges. Hodges has been involved in assisting clients with their investment needs for more than 25 years. Additional information is available at hodgescapital.com.

