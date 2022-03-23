Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Amangani in Jackson Hole, WY

HWE brokers sale of ultra-luxury Aman brand hotel in the foothills of the Grand Tetons, only U.S. resort designed by famed architect Ed Tuttle

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has brokered the sale of the Amangani resort, a 40-key ultra-luxury property located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, overlooking the Snake River Valley and the Grand Tetons.

The celebrated award-winning hospitality retreat was the ﬁrst Aman branded resort developed in the Americas, and the only resort designed by world-renowned architect Ed Tuttle.

An HWE team led by Daniel Peek, Chief Operating Officer, Cyrus Vazifdar, Managing Director, Carolina Bernal, Senior Vice President, and Alex Yiankes, Associate, advised the seller in the negotiations. HWE's Debt Capital Markets team, led by Lawrence Britvan and Michael Straw, arranged the financing.

"Amangani is an iconic architectural masterpiece, and one of the most prolific resorts in the United States," said Cyrus Vazifdar, Hodges Ward Elliott. "This is one of the few generational investment opportunities in the ultra-luxury resort market, and an exceptional outcome for both buyer and seller. We are pleased to have represented The Canyon Group in the sale of this truly incredible asset."

The Amangani hotel, situated in the foothills of the Grand Tetons, looks out across the mountains and invites guests to discover outdoor adventure as well as enjoy the extraordinary surrounding natural beauty. The hotel is near the prominent snow-sports region of Jackson Hole, which is nestled between Yellowstone and Teton National Parks, two of the most visited national parks in the county. The Amangani is uniquely positioned to capture the national park demand throughout the spring and summer, while also catering to the winter ski crowd.

The Amangani features 40 suites, each designed with a mixture of stone and wood, which mirrors the resort's natural setting and pays homage to the surrounding mountains and forest. Each suite features either an outdoor terrace or balcony with expansive mountain views.

The amenities at the Amangani include an award-winning restaurant, a spa and ﬁtness center, and a wide variety of excursions and adventures, including heli-skiing, dog sledding, white water rafting, fly ﬁshing, and photography tours, as well as guided wildlife tours of Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

