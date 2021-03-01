Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Five Omni Hotels & Resorts Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of five Omni Hotels & Resorts properties. The five full-service hotels encompassing 1,729 keys located across the five burgeoning MSAs of Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Jacksonville.

An HWE team composed of John Bourret, Managing Director, Daniel Peek, President, Hotel Group, Austin Brooks, Director and David Auer, Associate, represented the seller, TRT Holdings, Inc. in the transaction.

While all five properties are currently branded and managed by Omni Hotels & Resorts, each of the properties will be renovated and re-branded by the new owner.

Located in five of the nation's 15 largest cities, the hotels offer great exposure to the high-growth markets of Texas and Florida. Positioned in dynamic submarkets within their respective metros, the properties are poised to benefit from strong post-COVID recovery rooted in stout market fundamentals. Additionally, the hotels' excellent locations provide access to a wide array of demand generators including Fortune 500 companies, major international airports, medical & university campuses and numerous tourism/leisure attractions.

