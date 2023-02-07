Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hampton Inn in Canton, Mississippi

HWE advises on the sale of a well-located 80-room hotel in the popular Jackson submarket right off I-55

CANTON, Miss., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of the Hampton Inn, an 80-key, four-story hospitality asset located in Canton, MI, part of the Jackson metro market.

An HWE team comprised of B.J. Patel, Managing Director, Clint Hodges, Managing Director, and Michael Brandes, Vice President, brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the seller.

The well-located Hotel is adjacent to I-55, the major north-south thoroughfare connecting the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Situated only 30 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi's capital and most populous city, Canton serves as an industrial hub of the state and contains the second largest employer in Mississippi, Nissan North America. Canton also offers a diversified mixture of manufacturing, cultural centers, and leisure drivers, including several historical sites, museums, and the Merit Health Madison, attracting guests from the surrounding areas.

Built in 2004, the Hampton Inn Canton hospitality asset includes numerous amenities, including a business center, outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, and connecting rooms.

About Hodges Ward Elliott :

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel, and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion in transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

