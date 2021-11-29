Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is pleased to announce they have arranged the sale of the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport, an 811-room hotel located adjacent to Terminal C at the world-renowned Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

An HWE team led by John Bourret, Managing Director, Austin Brooks, Director and David Auer, Vice President represented the seller in the transaction.

The Hyatt Regency DFW's premier location offers unmatched accessibility to the airport and recently underwent a comprehensive renovation that transformed nearly every aspect of the property. The highly amenitized facility includes 92,000 square feet ("SF") of premier meeting space, four on-site food and beverage outlets, 24-hour airport shuttle service and close proximity to the area's nearly 110 million SF of combined industrial and office space.

"The Hyatt Regency is an integral part of the DFW Airport economic engine. The property has seen first-hand the substantial acceleration in the recovery of the travel market already in motion," said John Bourret, HWE. "The HWE team was very fortunate to find the ideal buyer for this unique property and we're pleased to arrange the sale of this highly visible asset."

The Hyatt Regency DFW offers robust cash flow and competitive advantages attributable to its recently completed renovations and ability to capitalize on the growth of the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The hotel also benefits from built-in demand via its strategic positioning adjacent to Terminal C and flexibility to cater to large corporate and association groups, smaller groups and the thousands of travelers passing through DFW International Airport daily.

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed over $75 billion of transactions, including more than $30 billion in the last five years. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

