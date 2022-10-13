Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich

HWE completes sale of 373-room hotel located in Old Greenwich, CT on behalf of the Seller

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key, four-story hotel located in Old Greenwich, CT.

Hyatt Regency Greenwich

The well-located Hyatt Regency Greenwich resides on a 14-acre site adjacent to I-95, and is situated between downtown Greenwich and downtown Stamford in Fairfield County. The buyer, an investment fund managed by Honolulu based Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC, contemplates a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms, lobby, and meeting space, in addition to enhancing the overall amenities. The spacious hospitality asset also includes 35,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and salon.

Greenwich is recognized as one of the most affluent communities in the United States and is less than an hour from New York City, making it a top regional commuter market. Hyatt Regency Greenwich is the largest (per key count) and only branded full-service hotel in the Greenwich area.

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion of transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

