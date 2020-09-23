Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of The Hotel at Avalon, Autograph Collection by Marriott

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it represented a partnership of Stormont Hospitality Group, North American Properties and Long Wharf Capital in its sale of The Hotel at Avalon located in the premier Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Georgia.

An HWE team composed of Bill Hodges, Mark Elliott, Todd Ratliff, Pete Dannemiller, Nate Ries, Coby Campbell, and Nic Howe advised the ownership group on the sale of the 330-room full-service hospitality asset, part of the Marriott Autograph Collection brand of hotels. HWE advised on the financing structure for the acquisition as well.

"The hotel's exceptional quality, strong brand recognition, irreplaceable location in the heart of Avalon and strength of the surrounding Alpharetta market made The Hotel at Avalon a highly appealing asset," said Todd Ratliff, HWE. "Even in this challenging hospitality investment climate, demand for superior hotel product like The Hotel at Avalon remains strong. As we marketed the property, HWE was able to generate numerous competitive offers and we're pleased to have negotiated its sale."

Opened in 2018, The Hotel at Avalon offers luxurious guest rooms designed with a gracious southern charm, the 65,000-square-foot Alpharetta Conference Center featuring 44,000-square-feet of function space, a South City Kitchen restaurant (one of the top grossing restaurants in metro Atlanta), as well as a full-service Starbucks.

The Hotel at Avalon is fully integrated within the larger $1 billion, 86-acre Avalon mixed-use walkable community, as its front entrance opens to 500,000 square feet of specialty retail, almost 600,000 square feet of Class A office space, 20+ exceptional dining venues and over 600 residential units comprising single family residences and luxury rentals.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 45-year history. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including more than $26 billion over the past 5 years. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

Contact: Great Ink – 908-392-0333, Tom Nolan ([email protected])

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott