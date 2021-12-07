Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of AC Hotel Austin Hill Country

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is pleased to announce they have arranged the sale of the AC Hotel Austin Hill Country, a new 135-key hotel located at 7415 Southwest Parkway in Southwest Austin, Texas.

An HWE team led by John Bourret, Managing Director, brokered the off-market acquisition of the hospitality asset on behalf of the seller.

The five-story hotel, located in the Texas foothills and just minutes from downtown Austin, officially opened in November 2021. The asset is comprised of 131 modern guestrooms and four suites and includes the new Salt + Stone rooftop bar, the hotel's premier open-air lounge offering sweeping views of the area's renowned Texas Hill Country. The AC Hotel Austin Hill Country hotel also serves as an anchor to Lantana Place, an adjacent upscale retail center that offers abundant shopping, dining, entertainment, and other retail options.

"The AC Hotel Austin Hill Country combines modern luxury with the natural beauty of Texas, and we're pleased to have been a part of the sale of this unique and beautiful brand-new hotel," said Bourret. "The Texas hospitality sector continues to thrive, as evidenced by the numerous regional hotel investment sales we've closed over the last few months."

Additional hotel amenities available to guests at AC Hotel Austin Hill Country include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool with reservable cabanas, and complimentary on-site parking equipped with electric car charging stations. The hotel also features nine hundred square feet of event space.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including $29 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

