Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn Athens

HWE arranges sale of 112-room hotel centrally located in Athens, GA on behalf of seller

ATHENS, Ga., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has brokered the sale of the Hampton Inn Athens hotel, a 112-room select-service hospitality asset located at 2220 W. Broad Street in Athens, GA.

An HWE team led by Clint Hodges, Managing Director, B.J. Patel, Director, and Michael Brandes, Vice President, advised the seller McNeill Hotel Company in the negotiations.

"The Hampton Inn Athens is an exceptional asset strategically positioned in the heart of one of the fastest growing submarkets in the Sunbelt," said B.J. Patel, Hodges Ward Elliott. "This was an opportunity to acquire a desirable Hilton branded, select-service asset with an excellent location and we received strong interest in the offering from numerous investors."

Built in 1995, the Hampton Inn Athens is centrally located in the Athens market with immediate access to area demand generators and corporate lodging demand. The hotel is within a five-minute drive of the University of Georgia, a perennial top 20 public university, and The Classic Center, the region's state-of-the-art convention center.

Athens, situated halfway between I-85 and I-20 and within an hour drive of Atlanta, features a thriving business climate with demand centered around numerous corporate, academic and leisure demand drivers. The Sunbelt city also features temperate year-round climate, a business-friendly environment, and vast growth potential.

The Hampton Inn Athens property is part of the Hilton family of hotels, one of the most recognized lodging brands in the world. As one of the most awarded select-service brands in the lodging industry, with more than 2,400 hotels worldwide, Hampton Inn is also arguably the most recognized select-service brand, and Hilton's largest brand by distribution and keys.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $80 billion of transactions, including $36 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

