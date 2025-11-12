Hodges Ward Elliott Completes the Sale of the Residence Inn Baltimore White Marsh

HWE represents AHIP REIT in the sale of the 131-suite extended-stay hotel.

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, represented an affiliate of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP in the sale of the 131-room Residence Inn Baltimore White Marsh, located in the heart of one of the region's primary commercial hubs just off I-95.

An HWE team composed of Clint Hodges and Nate Ries represented the seller in the transaction.

Residence Inn Baltimore White Marsh

The Residence Inn offers 131 suites across four floors, along with a range of amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, sports court, meeting room, and complimentary breakfast. Located within the White Marsh Town Center master-planned development and less than 15 miles from Downtown Baltimore, the Hotel provides immediate access to major retail amenities and over 19 million square feet of surrounding industrial and office space. The Property benefits from consistent, year-round demand from corporate, government, and extended-stay travelers, as well as sports and leisure visitors—supporting a true seven-day-per-week lodging market.

"The competitive response we saw on this offering reflects not only the strength of the Residence Inn brand in a diversified demand corridor, but also the depth of buyers actively pursuing extended-stay product," said Nate Ries of Hodges Ward Elliott.

"We appreciate the trust the seller placed in our team to guide this transaction," said Clint Hodges. "It was a pleasure to represent them, and we look forward to the buyer's continued success with the property."

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes hotel investment sales and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Orlando, Nashville and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 50-year history. HWE has closed over $100 billion of transactions, including $50 billion since 2015.

Media Contact: Lauren Habig, [email protected]

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott, Inc.