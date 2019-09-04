Hodges Ward Elliott Expands Hotel Group With Ten New Additions Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, announced the strategic hiring of ten new professionals to the firm's growing Hotel Group, and the opening of new offices in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Washington DC.

These new hires continue the expansion of the company's rapidly growing nationwide hotel practice group and also comes right on the heels of the June 2019 appointment of Daniel C. Peek as president of HWE's hotel group, overseeing the firm's comprehensive hospitality brokerage platform. Each of these ten new additions joined HWE from HFF. The new team members include:

John Bourret, Managing Director in Dallas

Pete Fehlman, Managing Director in Dallas

Tony Malk, Managing Director in Los Angeles

Cyrus Vazifdar, Managing Director in Washington D.C.

Max Comess, Managing Director in Miami

Alexandra Lalos, Director in Miami

Austin Brooks, Director in Dallas

Ryan Lindgren, Director in Chicago

Carolina Bernal, Vice President in New York

Kate Peabody, Associate in Chicago

"The Hodges Ward Elliott hotel group continues to enjoy extraordinary growth, and these ten new hires strengthen our hospitality brokerage platform and underscore our ability to attract the industry's top talent to our organization," comments Peek.

Bill Hodges, Chief Executive Officer for HWE, comments, "We are pleased to welcome all of these new additions. Under Dan's leadership, this new lineup will further expand the kind of high-level, integrated solutions our hospitality clients expect from HWE."

"These are some of the most respected and well-liked professionals in our industry and we are confident their collective experience, relationships and industry knowledge will serve as a tremendous asset to both our clients and the entire HWE team," adds HWE President Mark Elliott.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate advisory and brokerage firm designed to facilitate global capital investment in gateway markets. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $50 billion of transactions, including more than $20 billion over the past 5 years, and has a current pipeline of nearly $5 billion.

