HODINKEE Announces Partnership with Hearst Fujingaho to Launch HODINKEE.jp

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HODINKEE , the world's preeminent resource for all things watches, announces its partnership with Hearst Fujingaho Co., Ltd to launch HODINKEE.jp, a dedicated media platform specific to the Japanese market. Scheduled to launch in Fall 2019, this marks HODINKEE's first international footprint outside of the United States.

HODINKEE.jp will be a full featured editorial platform covering all things watches. It will combine translations of content produced by the award-winning HODINKEE US editorial team with unique content specific to the Japanese market, produced in Japan by a dedicated team of editors at Hearst Fujingaho. This will include written stories as well as HODINKEE's best-in-category video productions.

Hearst Fujingaho's Men's Media Group has a number of well-known men's media outlets in its portfolio such as Esquire the Big Black Book, Esquire Digital and Men's Club. With the addition of HODINKEE.jp, the company aims to broaden its appeal and strengthen the men's lifestyle category creating synergies across its media publications.

Nicolas Floquet, Representative Director and CEO of Hearst Fujingaho commented, "HODINKEE is famous worldwide among timepiece admirers for its unique approach to the world of wristwatches and for being one of the most successful digital media brands over the past 10 years. It is a privilege for Hearst Fujingaho to introduce the HODINKEE brand in Japan and share its unique content with a new audience of connoisseurs and beyond."

Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer as a way to talk about his passion for watches, HODINKEE is now established as the foremost destination for covering the world of horology. Through in-depth reviews of luxury watches, historical background of vintage items, up-to-the-minute news coverage, and original photography and video, HODINKEE is able to connect watches to culture and commerce more broadly. Through its outstanding editorial content, HODINKEE is creating a community of global watch enthusiasts.

In 2012, HODINKEE launched its e-commerce platform HODINKEE Shop , and now is an authorized retailer for more than 10 of the most important watch manufacturers in the world. In 2017, HODINKEE launched its namesake magazine. Now on its fourth issue, HODINKEE Magazine provides a tactile expression of its online experience through its high-quality production and storytelling. HODINKEE has been honored across the media landscape, being named as one of Time's 50 Best Websites, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Of The Year, and a 2019 Webby Award recipient.

Benjamin Clymer, Founder and CEO of Hodinkee, said of the partnership, "We are very excited to launch the first international edition of HODINKEE in Japan. When looking to expand the global footprint of the brand, it was imperative to find the right partner, and we have with Hearst Fujingaho. Hearst Fujingaho's commitment to editorial excellence, ability to produce high quality print and digital content, and its knowledge and network of watch brands is unparalleled, and we are certain of a successful venture between the two companies."

About HODINKEE

Established in 2008, HODINKEE is the foremost destination for all things in the world of horology. Over the past decade, founder Ben Clymer and team have grown HODINKEE into a robust media and retail platform by providing its respected point of view on industry news and releases, investing in engaging and creative storytelling, producing a designated podcast, printing a bi-annual publication and launching and growing its own retail outlet, HODINKEE Shop . At its core, HODINKEE's goal is to bring its readers and consumers the best in wristwatches in a way that is approachable, authentic and honest. Hodinkee.com

About Hearst Fujingaho

Hearst Fujingaho Co., Ltd. originated in 1905 as publisher of Fujingaho, the women's lifestyle magazine with the longest history in Japan. Subsequently, the media portfolio expanded to encompass men's and women's fashion, culture, design, food and bridal topics. Hearst Fujingaho publishes quality titles such as ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR, 25ans and MEN'S CLUB, and is also a pioneer in the field of digital media in Japan. In recent years, the company has focused on digital strategy, launching Cosmopolitan, Women's Health and Esquire as digital only media, and operating e-commerce sites such as ELLE SHOP. Moreover, extensive editorial expertise and high quality content is maximized to support marketing activities of client companies through "HEARST made" services ranging from single articles to production of custom-made publications, digital content and videos.

www.hearst.co.jp

