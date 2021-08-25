HODL Assets Acquires U.S. Based CoinLinked for Undisclosed Sum, Brings CL Founder/CEO Onboard, and Plans Move to U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founders of NFT innovator, HODL Assets, Inc., Vladimir (Lenny) Schutz (CEO) and Arnold Jean Dre (A.J.) Bosch (CTO), have announced their plan to acquire, for an undisclosed sum, the innovative blockchain-powered social commerce firm and platform known as CoinLinked, developed by the company's founder and CEO, Jenny Q. Ta, to streamline the crypto-commerce process, facilitating crypto-based transactions for any product anywhere in the world.

In addition to their CoinLinked acquisition, the two HODL founders also plan to add CoinLinked founder and CEO Jenny Ta to the HODL Assets team as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The move to join forces with Ms. Ta will create a strategic partnership that will help HODL Assets make the most of its CoinLinked acquisition, adding key features to its current technology as the partners prepare to introduce HODL's revolutionary NFT platform and marketplace to the wider world.

The platform's launch — which will coincide with HODL's acquisition of CoinLinked — will bring its users a powerful technology that goes above and beyond any of the other available NFT marketplaces by offering key features that its current competitors lack. For example, the HODL platform is the first to support multiple blockchains, whereas most other marketplaces support only Ethereum. HODL also charges no initial contract, listing, or auction settlement fees, charging its users only a minting fee. And finally, the HODL platform is the first NFT marketplace to offer Gaming and Social Networking components as part of its NFT ecosystem.

As Co-Founder and COO of HODL Assets, Ms. Ta will also head the company's initiative to move its operations — currently based in Durban, South Africa — to San Francisco, California, U.S.A — a move that will offer the company a number of competitive advantages.

Jenny Ta, a veteran of the trading world, has extensive experience with both traditional securities and cryptocurrencies, is a seasoned entrepreneur with two highly successful full-service brokerages/investment banking firms, and more recently, two modern tech companies (VC Network and CoinLinked) to her credit. Her background and expertise in cryptocurrency are widely recognized and easily evidenced by her hundreds of thousands of crypto and other fin-tech followers across all major social media platforms. A Bitcoin and Dogecoin enthusiast, who has been featured in magazines and on news sites such as Forbes.com, CNN Business, Cointelegraph.com, and Benzinga, Ms. Ta is one of the most widely respected individuals in the cryptocurrency community.

"We couldn't be more thrilled and honored that Jenny has decided to join our project," said Schutz. "Her background in our industry is both broad and varied, and we're convinced that her track record of success in every venture she's pursued will help take HODL Assets to the next level." Schutz continued, "As we move forward with our immediate plans to secure our Series A round and roll into a SPAC soon thereafter, we're confident that we've found the right fit in CoinLinked and in Jenny for our Co-Founder and COO," adding, "We're currently in discussions on several potential SPAC deals."

As passionate problem solvers who both bring significant technical skills and experience to the table, Lenny Schutz and A.J. Bosch know what it takes to get the job done. They understand the types of strategic partnerships and shared vision that will ultimately yield the results they are striving toward, and they are convinced that CoinLinked and its Founder/CEO, Jenny Ta, both fill the bill. And the feeling is mutual.

In Jenny's words: "When Lenny and I spoke, we quickly realized that our goals are not only similar but very closely aligned. As I originally mentioned publicly on Twitter, for quite some time I've wanted to add NFTs to CoinLinked, specifically for the Doge community. And as I soon learned from Lenny, his plans for HODL involve building a 'social' component into the company's existing NFT marketplace. CoinLinked already has an extensive social component that I know will assist them in branching out to provide an online environment that breeds equal opportunity for all." She adds, "So, our discussion was very fruitful. We learned that our visions mesh, that we are both focused on the same ultimate objective, while each approaching it from our own area of expertise." Her conclusion: "We both came away from that conversation feeling that the acquisition and partnership make sense."

HODL Assets' current leadership aspires to shape the future of e-commerce by making cryptocurrency, NFTs, and other digital assets more accessible to all. And both Schutz and Bosch are thoroughly convinced that joining forces with Ms. Ta will exponentially increase their effectiveness in achieving their shared vision for broader acceptance and wider accessibility to the crypto-commerce space. Their next step will be securing the funding that will allow them to move the project forward.

ABOUT HODL ASSETS, Inc.

HodlAssets.org (or simply HODL Assets) is a company founded with the intention of making blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and NFTs accessible to all. We endeavor to dispel the mystery and confusion around these wonderfully innovative technologies by providing a safe, user-friendly environment where people can come learn, create, partake in blockchain-fueled e-commerce and networking. Explore and enjoy the innovation of technology.

ABOUT COINLINKED, Inc.

CoinLinked® is an American online social commerce platform powered by a decentralized Blockchain solution to connect the traditional marketplaces of today with the digital currencies of tomorrow. This powerful platform provides a brand-new concept in crypto-commerce, allowing users and consumers to purchase any product from any website in the world, paying with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) or stablecoins such as USDC ($USDC).

