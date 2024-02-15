Hodo's Bold New Dips are SOY Good!

Tofu Market Leader Enters Dips & Spreads Category with Bold Dip Flavors at Expo West Featuring Fiery Sambal, Chili Crisp and Zesty Lemon (Booth #5704)

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodo, a perennial favorite of Michelin-star chefs and home cooks alike, launches into the new category leading with a line of tasty dips to level up any dish or party. Think beyond chickpeas, almonds and cashews, these dips feature an unexpected primary ingredient - creamy organic soybeans – which provides a luscious and satisfying base. All three dips: Sambal Sweet Chili Dip, Chili Crisp Dip and Zesty Lemon Dip are dairy-free, nut-free, and made with premium, simple ingredients.

"Just one taste and you'll be surprised," promises Hodo Founder and CEO Minh Tsai. "Chili Crisp is having a moment and our Sambal Sweet Chili dip is next level. These bold flavors will wake up your taste buds and creativity! I enjoy these dips with everything, from crudites to crackers, salads to sandwiches, they just make everything taste better."

Think Beyond the Chip: Many Ways to Enjoy

Snacking: chips, veggies, and more

Entertaining: A great addition to any charcuterie board or crudité platter

Sandwich & Wrap spreads: Add "creaminess" with less fat and calories

Salad toppings: Add a zesty punch to salads and salad bowls

Cooking; As a sauce for cooked meats, veggies or noodles

Dips Available Nationwide

Strong aromatics like spicy peppers, earthy mushrooms, and sweet roasted garlic are blended with organic soybeans. Available at Whole Foods nationwide ($5.99 for 8 oz) these plant-based dips are nut-free, gluten free, non-GMO, organic and climate-friendly.

Chili Crisp Dip : Inspired by Sichuan cuisine, this is a serious umami bomb. Tingly with a hint of spice thanks to shallots, chili flakes, Sichuan peppercorns, and shiitake mushrooms. Pairing Notes: Serve with kabobs or drizzle over your favorite protein or bowl

Sambal Sweet Chili Dip: Our own fiery take on sambal is smoky and slightly sweet with a kick. Chili peppers, caramelized onions, and tomato come together for this deeply flavorful dip. Pairing Notes: Drizzle on roasted potatoes or french fries or pair with crispy spring rolls

Zesty Lemon Dip: Creamy and bright with a touch of sweetness and zing. This dip features roasted garlic and tangy citrus. Pairing Notes: Enjoy with chips, pretzels, raw veggies, and even apple slices

Earth-Friendly + Water Wise

Organic soybeans are next-level Earth-friendly amongst plant-based dips, besting the chickpeas, almonds and cashews proliferating the category. Soybeans use less than a tenth of water that almonds do and provide the highest usable grams of protein per acre of any crop ( Bastyr University ). The nitrogen-fixing abilities of soybeans also help restore soil health.

About Hodo

Hodo is an award-winning, innovative, artisan tofu and plant-based food company. Hodo's plant-based meat- and egg-alternative foods, tofu blocks, and new bold flavored dips are made with organic, non-GMO soybeans, and are protein-rich, nutrient-dense, and gluten-free. Featuring global flavors in convenient, ready-to-eat formats, Hodo makes delicious easy.

Hodo is committed to organic, whole ingredients and crafting better-for-you plant-based foods. Hodo's plant-based products are available in thousands of grocery stores, quick serve restaurants and fine dining restaurants across the U.S. For more information visit www.hodofoods.com .

