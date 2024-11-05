Höegh Evi to partner with SEMOP Port-La Nouvelle to develop strategic infrastructure for hydrogen import to France and Europe

OSLO, Norway and PORT-LA NOUVELLE, France, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the port of Port-La Nouvelle to develop a floating terminal for hydrogen imports. The hydrogen will be imported from producers located in the Middle East, North Africa and the Americas.

The terminal at Port-La Nouvelle will accelerate the shift to clean energy in Europe by becoming a vital hub for importing large volumes of hydrogen.

"As a global leader in floating terminal infrastructure, Höegh Evi is leveraging our extensive expertise to enable Europe to import significant volumes of clean molecules within this decade. With its strategic location and well-established marine infrastructure, Port-La Nouvelle is ideally positioned to become a key entry point for hydrogen and low-carbon fuels. Together we are driving the energy transition forward by establishing a crucial hub for clean energy in Europe," said Erik Nyheim, President & CEO of Höegh Evi.

In collaboration with European projects such as the HySoW Hydrogen and the gas pipeline operator Teréga, the floating import terminal will connect Port-La Nouvelle to major hydrogen transport infrastructures, thereby strengthening the industrial and energy attractiveness of the Occitanie region and promoting job growth.

"In recent years, the port of Port-La Nouvelle has made significant investments to expand and prepare the port for the future. Our focus is to become an enabler in the green energy transition. The port of Port-La Nouvelle is eager to accommodate new types of traffic, particularly those associated with renewable energies and especially those linked to hydrogen molecules. We look forward to working with Höegh Evi towards our common goal of turning Port-La Nouvelle into the European gateway hub in the Mediterranean for hydrogen, " said Hans Kerstens, CEO of SEMOP Port-La Nouvelle.

The terminal will facilitate the import of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year as early as 2030, according to the project timeline and dependent on the readiness of France's hydrogen pipeline. The partners are now collaborating on a feasibility assessment and design of the infrastructure solution within the port.

