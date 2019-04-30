Höegh LNG : Annual Report 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. has today published its 2018 annual report.

The report will be available on the company's web site www.hoeghlng.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16996/2799399/a0d22e1e2145661f.pdf

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd - 2018 annual report

