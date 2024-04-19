Höegh LNG: 2023 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Höegh LNG") has today published its 2023 Annual Report and 2023 Sustainability Report. Both reports are available at hoeghlng.com.

Strong performance driven by FSRU deliveries to Europe

In 2023, Höegh LNG delivered the highest net result in the company's history. The strong performance was fuelled by successful delivery of critical LNG infrastructure in Europe. The FSRU market is well positioned for continued growth, driven by the build-out of more liquefaction capacity and growing capacity of LNG carriers

Infrastructure solutions for the energy transition

Höegh LNG also launched a comprehensive clean energy strategy in 2023, leveraging our expertise in floating terminals, liquid gas handling and marine gas transportation to develop innovative solutions for clean energy imports. The rapid shift towards clean energy creates significant opportunities for sustained growth, and we are committed to playing a pivotal role in the energy transition.

Commitment to sustainability

Höegh LNG has also published its Sustainability Report for 2023, showcasing the company's continued commitment to sustainable operations and corporate responsibility.

Highlights include:

Achieving a perfect score of 100 on the GRESB rating

Committing to reduce carbon emissions by 50% and operate first net zero-carbon FSRUs by 2030

Embracing the '40 by 30' initiative for 40% female leaders onshore

Enacting a strategy to increase female seafarers to 10% by 2030

Implementing new programs for safety, speak up and human rights

For more information:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of External Communications

[email protected] | +47 950 95 481

