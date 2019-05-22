Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2019 Results

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

May 22, 2019, 08:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) first quarter 2019 results will be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast 
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/30674

b. Teleconference 

International call:

+1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until June 5, 2019.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10131891

About Höegh LNG Partners LP
Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 10.2 years plus options as of March 31, 2019.

Media contact:
Steffen Føreid 
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer 
+47 97557406
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

