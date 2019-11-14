Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2019 Results
Nov 14, 2019, 16:15 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) third quarter 2019 results will be released on Thursday, November 21, 2019, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.
The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:
a. Webcast
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/32318
b. Teleconference
|
International call:
|
+1-412-542-4123
|
US Toll Free call:
|
1-855-239-1375
|
Canada Toll Free call:
|
1-855-669-9657
Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until November 28, 2019.
The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:
|
International call:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
US Toll Free call:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Canada Toll Free call:
|
1-855-669-9658
Replay passcode: 10136914
About Höegh LNG Partners LP
Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 9.7 years plus options as of September 30, 2019.
Media contact:
Steffen Føreid
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
+47 97557406
www.hoeghlngpartners.com
SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP
Share this article