Hoegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

16:17 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE:  HMLP) first quarter 2018 results will be released on Thursday, May 31, 2018, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/25969

 b. Teleconference

International call:

+1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Hoegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until March 7, 2018.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10120603

Media contact:  
Richard Tyrrell
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
+44 7919 058830   
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

