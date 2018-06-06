Hoegh LNG Partners LP 2018 Annual Meeting Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2018 Annual Meeting was held on June 6, 2018 at 12 p.m. local time at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM 12 Bermuda. The following resolution was passed:

to re-elect Morten Høegh as a Class IV Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.

