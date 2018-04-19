Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting

News provided by

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

16:20 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on June 6, 2018.  The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, at which a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership (the "Board") will be elected, is set to May 4, 2018.  The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda at 12 noon local time.

Media contact:

Richard Tyrrell
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
+44 7919 058830
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-2018-annual-meeting-300633311.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Related Links

http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Also from this source

16:19 ET Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter...

Apr 06, 2018, 06:55 ET Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting

News provided by

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

16:20 ET