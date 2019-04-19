Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2019 Annual Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held on June 4, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, at which a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership will be elected, is set to May 2, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda at 12 noon local time.

