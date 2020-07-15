Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2020 Annual Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on September 3, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, at which a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership will be elected, is set to July 30, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.



The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda at 12 noon local time.

Media:

Steffen Føreid

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

+47 97557406

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

