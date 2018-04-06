Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP

Wessex House, 5th Floor

45 Reid Street

Hamilton HM 12

Bermuda

Tel: +1 (441) 295-6815

E-mail: ir@hoeghlngpartners.com



About Höegh LNG Partners LP

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 11.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2017.

Media:

Richard Tyrrell

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

+44 791 058830

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Source: Hoegh LNG Partners LP

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-availability-of-its-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2017-300625508.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Related Links

http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

