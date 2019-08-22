Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) (the "Partnership") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Reported total time charter revenues of $33.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $35.5 million of time charter revenues for the second quarter of 2018

for the second quarter of 2019 compared to of time charter revenues for the second quarter of 2018 Generated operating income of $15.3 million , net income of $6.2 million and limited partners' interest in net income of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $28.9 million , net income of $19.9 million and limited partners' interest in net income of $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2018

, net income of and limited partners' interest in net income of for the second quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of , net income of and limited partners' interest in net income of for the second quarter of 2018 Planned off-hire for the Höegh Gallant and maintenance with accelerated timing to allow completion during the scheduled drydock impacted operating income, net income and limited partners' interest in net income in the second quarter of 2019

and maintenance with accelerated timing to allow completion during the scheduled drydock impacted operating income, net income and limited partners' interest in net income in the second quarter of 2019 Operating income, net income and limited partners' interest in net income were impacted by unrealized losses on derivative instruments for the second quarter of 2019, compared with unrealized gains on derivative instruments for the second quarter of 2018, mainly on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018

Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $19.9 million , a decrease of $6.0 million from $25.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018

would have been , a decrease of from for the three months ended Generated Segment EBITDA 1 of $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $36.9 million for the second quarter of 2018

of for the second quarter of 2019 compared to for the second quarter of 2018 On August 14, 2019 , paid a $0.44 per unit distribution on common and subordinated units with respect to the second quarter of 2019, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis

, paid a per unit distribution on common and subordinated units with respect to the second quarter of 2019, equivalent to per unit on an annualized basis On August 15, 2019 , paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred unit (the "Series A preferred unit"), for the period commencing on May 15, 2019 to August 14, 2019

Steffen Føreid, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: "In the second quarter, the Partnership's modern assets continued to perform according to contract, underpinning its stable distribution, however, the planned off-hire and maintenance during the scheduled dry-docking of two of the vessels weighed on the result. More broadly, global trade in LNG continues to increase year-on-year, driven by fuel-switching and new LNG production facilities coming on stream, which is fueling demand for more LNG import terminals. With an established platform of long-term contracts generating stable and predictable cash flows, Höegh LNG Partners is in a strong position to maintain its leadership position in the FSRU sector and grow as new opportunities crystalize."

1 Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure financial and operating performance. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Results Overview

Effective January 1, 2019, the Partnership adopted the new accounting standard, Leases, which did not change the timing or amount of revenue recognized for the Partnership.

The Partnership reported net income of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $13.7 million from net income of $19.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The net income for both periods was significantly impacted by unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments mainly on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures.

Excluding all of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $10.8 million, a decrease of $5.6 million from $16.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives, the decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily due to lower time charter revenue as a result of off-hire related to the drydock for the Höegh Gallant, lower other revenue related to the receipt of insurance proceeds associated with prior periods expenses and higher vessel operating expenses as a result of maintenance, principally for the Höegh Gallant but also for the PGN FSRU Lampung. These items were also the main drivers for the lower limited partners' interest in net income, operating income and Segment EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from $3.0 million due to additional preferred units issued as part of the at-the-market offering program ("ATM program"). Limited partners' interest in net income, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.8 million, a decrease of $14.1 million from limited partners' interest in net income of $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding all of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, limited partners' interest in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $7.4 million, a decrease of $6.0 million from $13.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Höegh Gallant had the equivalent of 16 days of off-hire due to the scheduled drydock for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with no days off-hire for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The PGN FSRU Lampung and the Höegh Grace were both on-hire for the full three months periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the drydock was completed for the Höegh Gallant and the on-water class renewal survey commenced for the PGN FSRU Lampung. The opportunity was utilized to accelerate the timing of as many maintenance procedures as possible resulting in an increase in maintenance expenses of approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. Performing routine maintenance during the drydock reduces the risk of service interruption or off-hire in subsequent periods.

Equity in losses of joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.6 million, a decrease of $6.7 million from equity in earnings of joint ventures of $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The joint ventures own the Neptune and the Cape Ann. Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments in the joint ventures significantly impacted the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The joint ventures do not apply hedge accounting for interest rate swaps and all changes in fair value are included in equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the unrealized gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2018, the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures would have been $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.0 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, the increase was mainly due to higher time charter revenues related to the reimbursement of project costs in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and additional expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 in relation to a new project for the charterer related to the Cape Ann and higher maintenance expenses.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.3 million, a decrease of $13.6 million from operating income of $28.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $19.9 million, a decrease of $6.0 million from $25.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment EBITDA 1 was $31.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.9 million from $36.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Financing and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million, an undrawn portion of $42.2 million of the $85 million revolving credit facility from Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Höegh LNG") and an undrawn $63 million revolving credit facility under the $385 million facility. On August 12, 2019, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the $63 million revolving credit facility under the $385 million facility. On August 13, 2019, the Partnership repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility. As a result, the Partnership currently has undrawn balances of $76.2 million and $14.7 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility and $63 million revolving credit facility, respectively. Current restricted cash for operating obligations of the PGN FSRU Lampung was $8.0 million and long-term restricted cash required under the Lampung facility was $12.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Partnership made quarterly repayments of $4.8 million on the Lampung facility and $6.4 million on the $385 million facility.

The Partnership's book value and outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $472.5 million and $482.9 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2019, including long-term debt financing of the FSRUs and $42.8 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership's total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by $12.4 million. This is partly a result of the current portion of long-term debt of $44.7 million being classified as current while restricted cash of $12.9 million associated with the Lampung facility is classified as long-term. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership does not intend to maintain a cash balance to fund the next twelve months' net liabilities.

The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balances under the $85 million revolving credit facility and the $63 million revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership's working capital requirements for its business for the next twelve months.

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership did not have material commitments for capital or other expenditures for its current business. However, during the third quarter of 2019, the PGN FSRU Lampung will complete its on-water class renewal survey that commenced in the second quarter of 2019. Additional maintenance expenses for the PGN FSRU Lampung are expected to be incurred during the third quarter of 2019.

For the joint ventures, the Neptune will have an on-water class renewal survey during the third quarter of 2019. The majority of the survey expenditures are expected to be compensated by the charterer and the Neptune will remain on-hire. During the class survey of the Neptune, the joint venture expects to incur costs for certain capital improvements that will not be reimbursed by the charterer for which the Partnership's 50% share is expected to be approximately $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. As discussed in note 14 under "Joint ventures claims and accruals" in the Partnership's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019, the joint ventures have a probable liability for a boil-off claim under the time charters. The Partnership's 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of June 30, 2019. The joint ventures will continue to monitor this issue and adjust accruals, as might be required, based upon additional information and further developments. The claim may be resolved through negotiation or arbitration. To the extent that excess boil-off claims result in a settlement, the Partnership would be indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of any settlement. However, other concessions, if any, would not be expected to be indemnified.

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership had outstanding interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $381.9 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its long-term debt under the Lampung facility and the $385 million facility. The Partnership applies hedge accounting for derivative instruments related to those facilities. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays fixed rates of 2.8% for the Lampung facility. The Partnership receives interest based on the three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of an average of approximately 2.8% for the $385 million facility. The carrying value of the liability for derivative instruments was a net liability of $15.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The Partnership adopted the revised guidance for Derivatives and Hedging, Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities on January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amortization amounts reclassified or recorded to earnings for the Partnership's interest rate swaps for the three months ended June 30, 2019 are presented as a component of interest expense compared with the presentation in previous periods in the gain (loss) on derivatives instruments line item in the consolidated statements of income.

The Partnership's share of the joint ventures is accounted for using the equity method. As a result, the Partnership's share of the joint ventures' cash, restricted cash, outstanding debt, interest rate swaps and other balance sheet items are reflected net on the line "accumulated losses in joint ventures" on the consolidated balance sheet and are not included in the balance sheet figures disclosed above.

On May 13, 2019, the Partnership drew $3.5 million under the $85 million revolving credit facility.

On May 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the first quarter of 2019.

On May 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.4 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on February 15, 2019 to May 14, 2019.

On August 12, 2019, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the revolving credit facility under the $385 million facility. On August 13, 2019, the Partnership repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility.

On August 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the second quarter of 2019, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annual basis.

On August 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.4 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on May 15, 2019 to August 14, 2019.

Outlook

As discussed under "Financing and Liquidity" above, there is additional maintenance expense expected during the on-water renewal class survey for the PGN FSRU Lampung during the third quarter of 2019.

A subsidiary of the Partnership, as the owner of the Höegh Gallant, has a lease and maintenance agreement with EgyptCo until April 2020. To date, the Partnership has not entered a new contract for the Höegh Gallant from April 2020. Pursuant to an option agreement, the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025, at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter. Höegh LNG's ability to make payments to the Partnership with respect to an exercise of the option by the Partnership may be affected by events beyond either of the control of Höegh LNG or the Partnership, including opportunities to obtain new employment for the vessel, prevailing economic, financial and industry conditions. If market or other economic conditions deteriorate, Höegh LNG's ability to meet its obligations to the Partnership may be impaired. If Höegh LNG is unable to meet its obligations to the Partnership for the option, the Partnership's financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to unitholders could be materially adversely affected.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement that the Partnership entered into with Höegh LNG at the time of the initial public offering, Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any floating storage and regasification unit ("FSRU") or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG is actively pursuing the following projects that are subject to a number of conditions, outside its control, impacting the timing and the ability of such projects to go forward. The Partnership may have the opportunity in the future to acquire the FSRUs listed below, when operating under a charter of five years or more, if one of the following projects is fulfilled:

On December 21, 2018 , Höegh LNG announced that it had entered a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. ("AGL"), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL's proposed import facility in Victoria, Australia . The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL's final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulatory and environmental approvals.

, Höegh LNG announced that it had entered a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. ("AGL"), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL's proposed import facility in . The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL's final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulatory and environmental approvals. Höegh LNG has also won exclusivity to provide an FSRU for potential projects for Australian Industrial Energy ("AIE") at Port Kembla, Australia and for another company in the Asian market. Both projects are dependent on a variety of regulatory approvals or permits as well as final investment decisions.

Höegh LNG has two operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant (HHI Hull No. 2552), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017, and the Höegh Esperanza (HHI Hull No. 2865), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on February 7, 2018 with Gas Natural SGD, SA ("Gas Natural Fenosa"). The Höegh Esperanza is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on June 7, 2018 with CNOOC Gas & Power Trading and Marketing Ltd. ("CNOOC") which has an option for a one-year extension. Höegh LNG took delivery of the Höegh Gannet (HHI Hull No. 2909) on December 6, 2018, which serves on a 15 month LNGC contract with Naturgy. Höegh LNG has one additional FSRU, named Höegh Galleon, on order (SHI Hull No. 2220). The Höegh Galleon will operate on an interim LNGC contract with Cheniere Marketing International LLP ("Cheniere") commencing in September 2019 following its delivery from the shipyard.

Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, the Partnership will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, the Höegh Gannet and the Höegh Galleon following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any vessels from Höegh LNG or of the terms upon which any such acquisition may be made.

Financial Results on Form 6-K

The Partnership has filed a Form 6-K with the SEC with detailed information on the Partnership's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The Form 6-K can be viewed on the SEC's website: http://www.sec.gov and at HMLP's website: http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

REVENUES































Time charter revenues

$ 33,777



$ 35,510



$ 69,852



$ 70,395

Other revenue



—





1,100





64





1,100

Total revenues



33,777





36,610





69,916





71,495

OPERATING EXPENSES































Vessel operating expenses



(9,064)





(5,462)





(14,957)





(11,215)

Administrative expenses



(2,272)





(2,101)





(4,848)





(4,888)

Depreciation and amortization



(5,589)





(5,268)





(10,912)





(10,536)

Total operating expenses



(16,925)





(12,831)





(30,717)





(26,639)

Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures



(1,575)





5,111





(1,223)





14,481

Operating income (loss)



15,277





28,890





37,976





59,337

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE), NET































Interest income



297





174





496





361

Interest expense



(7,148)





(6,918)





(13,984)





(13,782)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment



—





—





1,030





—

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



—





544





—





1,175

Other items, net



(759)





(880)





(1,806)





(1,486)

Total financial income (expense), net



(7,610)





(7,080)





(14,264)





(13,732)

Income (loss) before tax



7,667





21,810





23,712





45,605

Income tax expense



(1,511)





(1,866)





(3,421)





(3,975)

Net income (loss)

$ 6,156



$ 19,944



$ 20,291



$ 41,630

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income



3,378





3,003





6,742





5,663

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 2,778



$ 16,941



$ 13,549



$ 35,967



































Earnings per unit































Common unit public (basic and diluted)

$ 0.07



$ 0.50



$ 0.38



$ 1.07

Common unit Höegh LNG (basic and diluted)

$ 0.10



$ 0.53



$ 0.44



$ 1.11

Subordinated unit (basic and diluted)

$ 0.10



$ 0.53



$ 0.44



$ 1.11



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,137



$ 26,326

Restricted cash



8,011





6,003

Trade receivables



4,485





1,228

Amounts due from affiliates



2,481





4,328

Inventory



461





646

Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease



4,356





4,168

Derivative instruments



—





1,199

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



4,357





2,967

Total current assets



51,288





46,865

Long-term assets















Restricted cash



12,887





13,125

Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation



650,596





658,311

Other equipment



419





445

Intangibles and goodwill



18,939





20,739

Advances to joint ventures



3,679





3,536

Net investment in direct financing lease



276,679





278,905

Long-term deferred tax asset



199





174

Other long-term assets



936





940

Total long-term assets



964,334





976,175

Total assets

$ 1,015,622



$ 1,023,040



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 44,660



$ 45,458

Trade payables



490





529

Amounts due to owners and affiliates



3,691





2,301

Value added and withholding tax liability



722





1,175

Derivative instruments



2,199





259

Accrued liabilities and other payables



11,952





7,458

Total current liabilities



63,714





57,180

Long-term liabilities















Accumulated losses of joint ventures



4,031





2,808

Long-term debt



385,085





390,087

Revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates



42,792





39,292

Derivative instruments



13,438





2,438

Long-term tax liability



1,936





1,725

Long-term deferred tax liability



10,878





8,974

Other long-term liabilities



137





99

Total long-term liabilities



458,297





445,423

Total liabilities



522,011





502,603

EQUITY















8.75% Series A Preferred Units



152,590





151,259

Common units public



317,626





325,250

Common units Höegh LNG



5,813





6,844

Subordinated units



35,970





42,421

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(18,388)





(5,337)

Total partners' capital



493,611





520,437

Total equity



493,611





520,437

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,015,622



$ 1,023,040



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended June 30,





2019



2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 6,156



$ 19,944

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



5,589





5,268

Equity in losses (earnings) of joint ventures



1,575





(5,111)

Changes in accrued interest income on advances to joint ventures



(73)





(63)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed



639





176

Amortization in revenue for above market contract



905





905

Expenditure for drydocking



(2,862)





—

Changes in accrued interest expense



(628)





(982)

Receipts from repayment of principal on direct financing lease



1,030





—

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)



52





201

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments



24





(544)

Non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer



(220)





(214)

Non-cash income tax expense: tax paid directly by charterer



220





214

Deferred tax expense and provision for tax uncertainty



910





1,426

Issuance of units for Board of Directors' fees



155





160

Other adjustments



159





114

Changes in working capital:















Trade receivables



973





2,089

Inventory



185





9

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



1,179





(492)

Trade payables



(130)





(218)

Amounts due to owners and affiliates



1,862





(2,222)

Value added and withholding tax liability



760





961

Accrued liabilities and other payables



(754)





(974)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



17,706





20,647



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Expenditure for vessel and other equipment



(140)





—

Receipts from repayment of principal on direct financing lease



—





943

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (140)



$ 943



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended June 30,





2019



2018

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from long-term debt

$ —



$ —

Proceeds from loans and promissory notes due to owners and affiliates



3,500





—

Repayment of long-term debt



(11,165)





(11,364)

Repayment of amounts due to owners and affiliates



—





(11,500)

Repayment of customer loan for funding of value added liability on import



—





(1,194)

Net proceeds from issuance of common units



1,029





104

Net proceeds from issuance of 8.75% Series A Preferred Units



1,316





11,681

Cash distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders



(18,407)





(17,737)

Repayment of indemnifications received from Höegh LNG



(64)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(23,791)





(30,010)



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(6,225)





(8,420)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(13)





(54)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



54,273





48,816

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 48,035



$ 40,342



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Segment information

There are two operating segments. The segment profit measure is Segment EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other financial items (gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other items, net). Segment EBITDA is reconciled to operating income and net income in the segment presentation below. The two segments are "Majority held FSRUs" and "Joint venture FSRUs." In addition, unallocated corporate costs, interest income from advances to joint ventures, and interest expense related to the outstanding balances on the $85 million revolving credit facility and the $385 million facility are included in "Other."

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, Majority held FSRUs includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, Joint venture FSRUs includes two 50% owned FSRUs, the Neptune and the Cape Ann, that operate under long term time charters with one charterer.

The accounting policies applied to the segments are the same as those applied in the financial statements, except that i) Joint venture FSRUs is presented under the proportional consolidation method for the segment note to the Partnership's financial statements and in the tables below, and under equity accounting for the consolidated financial statements and ii) internal interest income and interest expense between the Partnership's subsidiaries that eliminate in consolidation are not included in the segment columns for the other financial income (expense), net line. Under the proportional consolidation method, 50% of the Joint venture FSRUs' revenues, expenses and assets are reflected in the segment note. Management monitors the results of operations of joint ventures under the proportional consolidation method and not the equity method of accounting.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended June 30, 2019











Joint venture





























Majority



FSRUs









Total

















held



(proportional









Segment









Consolidated

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

FSRUs



consolidation)



Other



reporting



Eliminations



reporting

Time charter revenues

$ 33,777





10,752





—





44,529





(10,752)

(1)

$ 33,777

Total revenues



33,777





10,752





—





44,529













33,777

Operating expenses



(9,885)





(2,233)





(1,451)





(13,569)





2,233

(1)



(11,336)

Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures



—





—





—





—





(1,575)

(1)



(1,575)

Segment EBITDA



23,892





8,519





(1,451)





30,960

















Depreciation and amortization



(5,589)





(2,452)





—





(8,041)





2,452

(1)



(5,589)

Operating income (loss)



18,303





6,067





(1,451)





22,919













15,277

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



—





(4,649)





—





(4,649)





4,649

(1)



—

Other financial income (expense), net



(2,689)





(2,993)





(4,921)





(10,603)





2,993

(1)



(7,610)

Income (loss) before tax



15,614





(1,575)





(6,372)





7,667





—





7,667

Income tax benefit (expense)



(1,511)





—





—





(1,511)





—





(1,511)

Net income (loss)

$ 14,103





(1,575)





(6,372)





6,156





—



$ 6,156

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income



—





—





—





—





3,378

(2)



3,378

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 14,103





(1,575)





(6,372)





6,156





(3,378)

(2)

$ 2,778



(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs and record the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) to Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures.



(2) Allocates the preferred unitholders' interest in net income to the preferred unitholders.