Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) (the "Partnership") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

Reported total time charter revenues of $37.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $37.3 million of time charter revenues for the third quarter of 2018

for the third quarter of 2019 compared to of time charter revenues for the third quarter of 2018 Generated operating income of $23.4 million , net income of $13.7 million and limited partners' interest in net income of $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $28.7 million , net income of $19.9 million and limited partners' interest in net income of $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2018

, net income of and limited partners' interest in net income of for the third quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of , net income of and limited partners' interest in net income of for the third quarter of 2018 Operating income, net income and limited partners' interest in net income were impacted by unrealized losses on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2019 compared with unrealized gains on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2018 mainly on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures

Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $25.6 million , an increase of $0.1 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018

would have been , an increase of from for the three months ended Generated Segment EBITDA 1 of $36.4 million for each of the third quarter of 2019 and 2018

of for each of the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 On November 14, 2019 , paid a $0.44 per unit distribution on the common units with respect to the third quarter of 2019, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis

, paid a per unit distribution on the common units with respect to the third quarter of 2019, equivalent to per unit on an annualized basis On November 15, 2019 , paid a $0.546875 per unit distribution on the Series A preferred units for the period commencing on August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019 , equivalent to $2.1875 per unit on an annualized basis

Steffen Føreid, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: "Höegh LNG Partners' assets all performed according to contract and at 100% availability in the quarter, underpinning the partnership's well-supported distribution. Driven by environmental and cost arguments, demand for FSRU services continues to be strong, enabling importing countries to access global LNG markets in a cost effective and quick manner. With an established platform of long-term contracts, Höegh LNG Partners is well positioned to maintain its leadership position in the FSRU sector as growth opportunities crystalize."

1 Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure financial and operating performance. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Results Overview

Effective January 1, 2019, the Partnership adopted the new accounting standard, Leases, which did not change the timing or amount of revenue recognized for the Partnership.

The Partnership reported net income of $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $6.2 million from net income of $19.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was significantly impacted by unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments mainly on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings of joint ventures.

Excluding the impact of all of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $15.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives, the decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to slightly lower time charter revenue and higher vessel operating expenses due to increased maintenance procedures, which were largely offset by higher underlying results from equity in earnings of joint ventures. These items were also the main drivers for the lower limited partners' interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income was $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.2 million from $3.3 million due to additional preferred units issued as part of the at-the-market offering program ("ATM program"). Limited partners' interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.2 million, a decrease of $6.4 million from limited partners' interest in net income of $16.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding all of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, limited partners' interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $12.5 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

The PGN FSRU Lampung, the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace were on-hire for the entire third quarter of 2019. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Höegh Grace incurred one day of off-hire.

Equity in earnings of joint ventures was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.0 million from equity in earnings of joint ventures of $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The joint ventures own the Neptune and the Cape Ann. Unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments in the joint ventures significantly impacted the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The joint ventures do not apply hedge accounting for interest rate swaps and all changes in fair value are included in equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the equity in earnings of joint ventures would have been $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million compared to equity in earnings of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, the increase was mainly due to higher time charter revenues related to the reimbursement of maintenance and project costs and a reduction in vessel operating expenses related to maintenance for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $23.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million from $28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $25.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Segment EBITDA1 was $36.4 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Financing and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $32.2 million. Current restricted cash for operating obligations of the PGN FSRU Lampung was $8.0 million and long-term restricted cash required under the Lampung facility was $12.7 million as of September 30, 2019. As of November 21, 2019, the Partnership had undrawn balances of $76.2 million and $14.7 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility and $63 million revolving credit facility, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Partnership made quarterly repayments of $4.8 million on the Lampung facility and $6.4 million on the $385 million facility. In addition, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the $63 million revolving credit facility and repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility.

The Partnership's book value and outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $476.3 million and $486.1 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, including the Lampung and the $385 million facilities (including the associated $63 million revolving credit facility) and the $85 million revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership's total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by $4.7 million. This is partly a result of the current portion of long-term debt of $44.7 million being classified as current while restricted cash of $12.7 million associated with the Lampung facility is classified as long-term. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership does not intend to maintain a cash balance to fund the next twelve months' net liabilities.

The Partnership believes its cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet its debt amortization and working capital needs for operations. In addition, the Partnership requires liquidity to pay distributions to its unitholders. The undrawn balances on the $85 million revolving credit facility to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Höegh LNG") and the $63 million revolving credit facility provide sources of liquidity reserves to supplement funding of its distributions and other general liquidity needs. In addition, liquidity can also be supplemented, from time to time, by net proceeds of the ATM program, depending on the market conditions. The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balances under the $85 million revolving credit facility and the $63 million revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership's working capital requirements for its business for the next twelve months.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership did not have material commitments for capital expenditures for its current business. However, the Partnership's Indonesian subsidiary has a potential property tax exposure under a pending examination by the Indonesian tax authorities. The exposure for the five year period is estimated to be approximately $4 million in aggregate. Should the property tax be assessed for the period from 2015-2019, the property tax and penalties would be required to be paid pending an appeal process. The Partnership expects that the payment would be funded from cash flows from operations and may impact the non-GAAP measure, distributable cash flow. For the joint ventures, the Neptune had an on-the water survey during the third quarter of 2019. Additional expenses and capital expenditures will be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 for the deliveries of certain equipment and t spare parts to replace those used in the drydock. The majority of these expenditures are expected to be compensated by the charterer. The joint ventures have a probable liability for a boil-off claim under the time charters. The Partnership's 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The joint ventures will continue to monitor this issue and adjust accruals, as might be required, based upon additional information and further developments. The claim may be resolved through negotiation or arbitration. After the partial determination of the arbitration, the parties have initiated discussions with the objective of reaching a negotiated solution. To the extent that excess boil-off claims result in a settlement, the Partnership would be indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of any settlement. However, other concessions, if any, would not be expected to be indemnified.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had outstanding interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $374.7 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its long-term debt under the Lampung and the $385 million facilities. The Partnership applies hedge accounting for derivative instruments related to those facilities. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of 2.8% for the Lampung facility. The Partnership receives interest based on the three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of an average of approximately 2.8% for the $385 million facility. The carrying value of the liability for derivative instruments was a net liability of $18.5 million as of September 30, 2019. The Partnership adopted the revised guidance for Derivatives and Hedging, Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities on January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amortization amounts reclassified or recorded to earnings for the Partnership's interest rate swaps for the three months ended September 30, 2019 are presented as a component of interest expense compared with the presentation in previous periods in the gain (loss) on derivatives instruments line item in the consolidated statements of income.

The Partnership's share of the joint ventures is accounted for using the equity method. As a result, the Partnership's share of the joint ventures' cash, restricted cash, outstanding debt, interest rate swaps and other balance sheet items are reflected net on the line "accumulated losses in joint ventures" on the consolidated balance sheet and are not included in the balance sheet figures disclosed above.

On August 12, 2019, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the $63 million revolving credit facility under the $385 million facility. On August 13, 2019, the Partnership repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility.

On August 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the second quarter of 2019.

On August 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.4 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on May 15, 2019 to August 14, 2019.

On November 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common unit, with respect to the third quarter of 2019.

On November 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.6 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019.

Outlook

A subsidiary of the Partnership, as the owner of the Höegh Gallant, has a lease and maintenance agreement with EgyptCo until April 2020. To date, the Partnership has not entered a new contract for the Höegh Gallant from April 2020. Pursuant to an option agreement, the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025, at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter. Höegh LNG's ability to make payments to the Partnership with respect to an exercise of the option by the Partnership may be affected by events beyond either of the control of Höegh LNG or the Partnership, including opportunities to obtain new employment for the vessel, prevailing economic, financial and industry conditions. If market or other economic conditions deteriorate, Höegh LNG's ability to meet its obligations to the Partnership may be impaired. If Höegh LNG is unable to meet its obligations to the Partnership for the option, the Partnership's financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to unitholders could be materially adversely affected.

A Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") was signed by Höegh LNG, our charterer; Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao S.A. E.S.P. ("SPEC"), and Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P. and Avenir LNG Limited, a related part of Höegh LNG. Under the JDA, the parties will explore providing additional LNG services to be offered by SPEC from its Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal in Cartagena, Colombia. The additional services which are planned to be provided directly from the Höegh Grace, include gas up or cool down services for LNG cargos on conventional LNG carriers and reloading of small LNG cargoes for onward distribution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The JDA would require an amendment to the time charter contract with SPEC for the Höegh Grace to provide for the additional service offering. There is expected to be additional compensation for certain of the services of a marginal nature with no material impact to the results of operations.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement that the Partnership entered into with Höegh LNG at the time of the initial public offering, Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any floating storage and regasification unit ("FSRU") or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG is actively pursuing the following projects that are subject to a number of conditions, outside its control, impacting the timing and the ability of such projects to go forward. The Partnership may have the opportunity in the future to acquire the FSRUs listed below, when operating under a charter of five years or more, if one of the following projects is fulfilled:

On December 21, 2018 , Höegh LNG announced that it had entered a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. ("AGL"), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL's proposed import facility in Victoria, Australia . The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL's final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulatory and environmental approvals.

, Höegh LNG announced that it had entered a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. ("AGL"), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL's proposed import facility in . The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL's final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulatory and environmental approvals. Höegh LNG has also won exclusivity to provide an FSRU for potential projects for Australian Industrial Energy ("AIE") at Port Kembla, Australia and for another company in the Asian market. Both projects are dependent on a variety of regulatory approvals or permits as well as final investment decisions.

Höegh LNG has four operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant (HHI Hull No. 2552), delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017, the Höegh Esperanza (HHI Hull No. 2865), delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018, Höegh Gannet (HHI Hull No. 2909), delivered from the shipyard on December 6, 2018, and the Höegh Galleon (SHI Hull No. 2220), delivered from the shipyard on August 27, 2019. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on February 7, 2018 with Gas Natural SGD, SA ("Gas Natural Fenosa"). The Höegh Esperanza is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on June 7, 2018 with CNOOC Gas & Power Trading and Marketing Ltd. ("CNOOC") which has an option for a one-year extension. The Höegh Gannet serves on a 15 month LNGC contract with Naturgy. The Höegh Galleon operates on an interim LNGC contract with Cheniere Marketing International LLP ("Cheniere") that commenced in September 2019.

Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, the Partnership will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, the Höegh Gannet and the Höegh Galleon following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any vessels from Höegh LNG or of the terms upon which any such acquisition may be made.

Presentation of Third Quarter 2019 Results

A presentation will be held today, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 8:30 A.M. (EST) to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/32318

b. Teleconference

International call: +1-412-542-4123 US Toll Free call: +1-855-239-1375 Canada Toll Free call: +1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until November 28, 2019.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call: +1-412-317-0088 US Toll Free call: +1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free call: +1-855-669-9658 Replay passcode: 10136914

Financial Results on Form 6-K

The Partnership has filed a Form 6-K with the SEC with detailed information on the Partnership's results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The Form 6-K can be viewed on the SEC's website: http://www.sec.gov and at HMLP's website: http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "future," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "plan," "intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to:

market conditions and trends for floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carriers, including hire rates, vessel valuations, technological advancements, market preferences and factors affecting supply and demand of LNG, LNG carriers, and FSRUs;

the Partnership's distribution policy and ability to make cash distributions on the Partnership's units or any increases in the quarterly distributions on the Partnership's common units;

restrictions in the Partnership's debt agreements and pursuant to local laws on the Partnership's joint ventures' and subsidiaries' ability to make distributions;

the Partnership's ability to settle or resolve the boil-off claim for the joint ventures, including the estimated amount thereof;

the ability of Höegh LNG to meet its financial obligations to the Partnership, including its guarantee, option and indemnification obligations, including in relation to the boil-off claim;

the Partnership's ability to compete successfully for future chartering opportunities;

demand in the FSRU sector or the LNG shipping sector, including demand for the Partnership's vessels;

the Partnership's ability to purchase additional vessels from Höegh LNG in the future;

the Partnership's ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions;

the Partnership's anticipated growth strategies: including the acquisition of vessels;

the Partnership's anticipated receipt of dividends and repayment of indebtedness from subsidiaries and joint ventures;

effects of volatility in global prices for crude oil and natural gas;

the effect of the worldwide economic environment;

turmoil in the global financial markets;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

general market conditions, including fluctuations in hire rates and vessel values;

changes in the Partnership's operating expenses, including drydocking, on-water class surveys, insurance costs and bunker costs;

the Partnership's ability to comply with financing agreements and the expected effect of restrictions and covenants in such agreements;

the financial condition, liquidity and creditworthiness of the Partnership's existing or future customers and their ability to satisfy their obligations under the Partnership's contracts;

the Partnership's ability to replace existing borrowings, make additional borrowings and to access public equity and debt capital markets;

planned capital expenditures and availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;

the exercise of purchase options by the Partnership's customers;

the Partnership's ability to perform under its contracts and maintain long-term relationships with its customers;

the Partnership's ability to leverage Höegh LNG's relationships and reputation in the shipping industry;

the Partnership's continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate charters and the hire rate thereof;

the operating performance of the Partnership's vessels and any related claims by Total S.A. or other customers;

the Partnership's ability to maximize the use of its vessels, including the redeployment or disposition of vessels no longer under long-term charters;

the Partnership's ability to compete successfully for future chartering and newbuilding opportunities;

timely acceptance of the Partnership's vessels by their charterers;

termination dates and extensions of charters;

the cost of, and the Partnership's ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by its charterers applicable to its business;

economic substance laws and regulations adopted or considered by various jurisdictions of formation or incorporation of the Partnership and certain of its subsidiaries;

availability and cost of skilled labor, vessel crews and management;

the number of offhire days and drydocking requirements, including the Partnership's ability to complete scheduled drydocking on time and within budget;

the Partnership's incremental general and administrative expenses as a publicly traded limited partnership and the Partnership's fees and expenses payable under the Partnership's ship management agreements, the technical information and services agreement and the administrative services agreements;

the anticipated taxation of the Partnership, its subsidiaries and affiliates and distributions to its unitholders;

estimated future maintenance and replacement capital expenditures;

the Partnership's ability to retain key employees;

customers' increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns;

potential liability from any pending or future litigation;

risks inherent in the operation of the Partnership's vessels including potential disruption due to accidents, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists;

future sales of the Partnership's common units, Series A preferred units and other securities in the public market;

the Partnership's business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations;

the Partnership's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures; and

other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents that the Partnership files with the SEC, including the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 6-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts)







Three months ended





Nine months ended







September 30,





September 30,







2019





2018





2019





2018

REVENUES































Time charter revenues

$ 36,982





37,301





106,834



$ 107,695

Other revenue



—





3





64





1,103

Total revenues



36,982





37,304





106,898





108,798

OPERATING EXPENSES































Vessel operating expenses



(6,699)





(5,794)





(21,656)





(17,009)

Administrative expenses



(2,228)





(2,102)





(7,076)





(6,990)

Depreciation and amortization



(5,285)





(5,287)





(16,197)





(15,823)

Total operating expenses



(14,212)





(13,183)





(44,929)





(39,822)

Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures



621





4,551





(602)





19,031

Operating income (loss)



23,391





28,672





61,367





88,007

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE), NET































Interest income



189





179





685





540

Interest expense



(6,957)





(6,655)





(20,941)





(20,437)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment



—





—





1,030





—

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



—





516





—





1,692

Other items, net



(854)





(780)





(2,660)





(2,266)

Total financial income (expense), net



(7,622)





(6,740)





(21,886)





(20,471)

Income (loss) before tax



15,769





21,932





39,481





67,536

Income tax expense



(2,065)





(2,050)





(5,486)





(6,025)

Net income (loss)

$ 13,704





19,882





33,995



$ 61,511

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income



3,482





3,288





10,224





8,951

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 10,222





16,594





23,771



$ 52,560



































Basic earnings per unit































Common unit public

$ 0.30



$ 0.49



$ 0.68



$ 1.56

Common unit Höegh LNG

$ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 1.36



$ 1.63

Subordinated unit Höegh LNG

$ —



$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 1.63



































Diluted earnings per unit































Common unit public

$ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.68



$ 1.55

Common unit Höegh LNG

$ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 1.36



$ 1.63

Subordinated unit Höegh LNG

$ —



$ 0.51



$ 0.52



$ 1.63



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of





September

30,



December 31,





2019



2018

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,206



$ 26,326

Restricted cash



8,022





6,003

Trade receivables



4,486





1,228

Amounts due from affiliates



4,302





4,328

Inventory



463





646

Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease



4,452





4,168

Derivative instruments



—





1,199

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



2,005





2,967

Total current assets



55,936





46,865

Long-term assets















Restricted cash



12,740





13,125

Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation



645,685





658,311

Other equipment



349





445

Intangibles and goodwill



18,024





20,739

Advances to joint ventures



3,755





3,536

Net investment in direct financing lease



275,529





278,905

Long-term deferred tax asset



187





174

Other long-term assets



935





940

Total long-term assets



957,204





976,175

Total assets

$ 1,013,140



$ 1,023,040



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of





September

30,



December 31,





2019



2018

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 44,660



$ 45,458

Trade payables



580





529

Amounts due to owners and affiliates



2,834





2,301

Value added and withholding tax liability



1,464





1,175

Derivative instruments



2,600





259

Accrued liabilities and other payables



8,539





7,458

Total current liabilities



60,677





57,180

Long-term liabilities















Accumulated losses of joint ventures



3,410





2,808

Long-term debt



422,851





390,087

Revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates



8,792





39,292

Derivative instruments



15,936





2,438

Long-term tax liability



2,170





1,725

Long-term deferred tax liability



11,623





8,974

Other long-term liabilities



119





99

Total long-term liabilities



464,901





445,423

Total liabilities



525,578





502,603

EQUITY















8.75% Series A Preferred Units (6,234,192 units and 6,129,070 units as of September 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018)



154,094





151,259

Common units public (18,009,041 units and 17,944,701 units as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018)



315,130





325,250

Common units Höegh LNG (15,257,498 and 2,101,438 units as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018)



39,671





6,844

Subordinated units (zero and 13,156,060 units as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)



—





42,421

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(21,333)





(5,337)

Total partners' capital



487,562





520,437

Total equity



487,562





520,437

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,013,140



$ 1,023,040



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended

September 30,





2019



2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 13,704



$ 19,882

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



5,285





5,287

Equity in losses (earnings) of joint ventures



(621)





(4,551)

Changes in accrued interest income on advances to joint ventures



(76)





(69)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed



631





175

Amortization in revenue for above market contract



916





916

Expenditure for drydocking



(284)





—

Changes in accrued interest expense



54





13

Receipts from repayment of principal on direct financing lease



1,053





—

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)



55





119

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments



14





(516)

Non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer



(214)





(204)

Non-cash income tax expense: tax paid directly by charterer



214





204

Deferred tax expense and provision for tax uncertainty



932





1,333

Issuance of units for Board of Directors' fees



39





40

Other adjustments



167





113

Changes in working capital:















Trade receivables



(3)





(31)

Inventory



(2)





8

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



(753)





967

Trade payables



87





(92)

Amounts due to owners and affiliates



(2,678)





1,783

Value added and withholding tax liability



1,002





1,100

Accrued liabilities and other payables



(91)





(1,071)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 19,431



$ 25,406



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Expenditure for vessel and other equipment



(129)





—

Receipts from repayment of principal on direct financing lease



—





965

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (129)



$ 965



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended

September 30,





2019



2018

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from long-term debt

$ 48,300



$ —

Repayment of long-term debt



(11,165)





(11,365)

Repayment of revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates



(34,000)





(6,000)

Repayment of customer loan for funding of value added liability on import



(438)





(1,240)

Net proceeds from issuance of common units



—





1,617

Net proceeds from issuance of 8.75% Series A Preferred Units



1,403





14,369

Cash distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders



(18,417)





(18,212)

Proceeds from indemnifications received from Höegh LNG



—





(1,056)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(14,317)





(21,887)



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,985





4,484

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(52)





(40)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



48,035





40,342

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 52,968



$ 44,786



HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Segment information

There are two operating segments. The segment profit measure is Segment EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and other financial items (gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other items, net). Segment EBITDA is reconciled to operating income and net income in the segment presentation below. The two segments are "Majority held FSRUs" and "Joint venture FSRUs." In addition, unallocated corporate costs, interest income from advances to joint ventures, and interest expense related to the outstanding balances on the $85 million revolving credit facility and the $385 million facility are included in "Other."

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, Majority held FSRUs includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, Joint venture FSRUs includes two 50% owned FSRUs, the Neptune and the Cape Ann, that operate under long term time charters with one charterer.

The accounting policies applied to the segments are the same as those applied in the financial statements, except that i) Joint venture FSRUs is presented under the proportional consolidation method for the segment note to the Partnership's financial statements and in the tables below, and under equity accounting for the consolidated financial statements and ii) internal interest income and interest expense between the Partnership's subsidiaries that eliminate in consolidation are not included in the segment columns for the other financial income (expense), net line. Under the proportional consolidation method, 50% of the Joint venture FSRUs' revenues, expenses and assets are reflected in the segment note. Management monitors the results of operations of joint ventures under the proportional consolidation method and not the equity method of accounting.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended September 30, 2019















Joint venture









































Majority





FSRUs













Total

























held





(proportional













Segment















Consolidated

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



FSRUs





consolidation)





Other





reporting





Eliminations







reporting

Time charter revenues

$ 36,982





10,820





—





47,802





(10,820)

(1)

$ 36,982

Total revenues



36,982





10,820





—





47,802















36,982

Operating expenses



(7,490)





(2,478)





(1,437)





(11,405)





2,478

(1)



(8,927)

Equity in earnings (losses) of joint

ventures



—





—





—





—





621

(1)



621

Segment EBITDA



29,492





8,342





(1,437)





36,397



















Depreciation, amortization and

impairment



(5,285)





(2,528)





—





(7,813)





2,528

(1)



(5,285)

Operating income (loss)



24,207





5,814





(1,437)





28,584















23,391

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



—





(2,165)





—





(2,165)





2,165

(1)



—

Other financial income (expense), net



(2,837)





(3,028)





(4,785)





(10,650)





3,028

(1)



(7,622)

Income (loss) before tax



21,370





621





(6,222)





15,769





—







15,769

Income tax benefit (expense)



(2,065)





—





—





(2,065)





—







(2,065)

Net income (loss)

$ 19,305





621





(6,222)





13,704





—





$ 13,704

Preferred unitholders' interest in net

income



—





—





—





—





3,482

(2)



3,482

Limited partners' interest in net income

(loss)

$ 19,305





621





(6,222)





13,704





(3,482)

(2)

$ 10,222





(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs and record the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) to Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures. (2) Allocates the preferred unitholders' interest in net income to the preferred unitholders.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three months ended September 30, 2018























Joint venture







































Majority









FSRUs













Total























held









(proportional













Segment













Consolidated

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



FSRUs









consolidation)





Other





reporting



Eliminations







reporting

Time charter revenues

$ 37,301









10,462





—





47,763



(10,462)



(1)

$ 37,301

Other revenue



3



(3)



—





—





3



—







3

Total revenues



37,304









10,462





—





47,766













37,304

Operating expenses



(6,512)









(3,426)





(1,384)





(11,322)



3,426



(1)

(7,896)

Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures



—









—





—





—



4,551



(1)

4,551

Segment EBITDA



30,792









7,036





(1,384)





36,444



















Depreciation and amortization



(5,287)









(2,399)





—





(7,686)



2,399



(1)

(5,287)

Operating income (loss)



25,505









4,637





(1,384)





28,758













28,672

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



516









3,151





—





3,667



(3,151)



(1)

516

Other financial income (expense), net



(6,650)









(3,237)





(606)





(10,493)



3,237



(1)

(7,256)

Income (loss) before tax



19,371









4,551





(1,990)





21,932



—







21,932

Income tax expense



(2,021)









—





(29)





(2,050)



—







(2,050)

Net income (loss)

$ 17,350









4,551





(2,019)





19,882



—







$ 19,882

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income



—









—





—





—



3,288



(2)

3,288

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 17,350









4,551





(2,019)





19,882



(3,288)



(2)

$ 16,594





(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs and record the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) to Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures. (2) Allocates the preferred unitholders' interest in net income to the preferred unitholders. (3) Other revenue consists of insurance proceeds received for claims related to repairs under the Mooring warranty.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSE (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

The following table includes the financial income (expense), net for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.





Three months ended





September 30,

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

2019



2018

Interest income

$ 189



$ 179

Interest expense:















Interest expense



(6,240)





(6,480)

Commitment fees



(86)





—

Amortization of debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed



(631)





(175)

Total interest expense



(6,957)





(6,655)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



—





516

Other items, net:















Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)



(55)





(114)

Realized foreign exchange gain (loss)



(50)





16

Bank charges, fees and other



(110)





(37)

Withholding tax on interest expense and other



(639)





(645)

Total other items, net



(854)





(780)

Total financial income (expense), net

$ (7,622)



$ (6,740)



Appendix A: Segment EBITDA

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization and taxes. Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and other financial items. Other financial items consist of gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other items, net (including foreign exchange gains and losses and withholding tax on interest expense). Segment EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as the Partnership's lenders, to assess its financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that Segment EBITDA assists its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in the industry that provide Segment EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other financial items, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including Segment EBITDA as a financial and operating measure benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in it and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring its ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Segment EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, Segment EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile Segment EBITDA for each of the segments and the Partnership as a whole to net income (loss), the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods presented:





Three months ended September 30, 2019







(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Majority

held

FSRUs



Joint venture

FSRUs

(proportional

consolidation)



Other



Total

Segment

reporting



Eliminations

(1)





Consolidated

reporting



Reconciliation to net income (loss)



















































Net income (loss)

$ 19,305





621





(6,222)





13,704













$ 13,704

(2) Interest income



(66)





(107)





(123)





(296)





107

(3)



(189)



Interest expense



2,105





3,133





4,852





10,090





(3,133)

(3)



6,957



Depreciation, amortization and impairment



5,285





2,528





—





7,813





(2,528)

(4)



5,285



Other financial items



798





2,167





56





3,021





(2,167)

(5)



854



Income tax (benefit) expense



2,065





—





—





2,065















2,065



Equity in earnings of JVs: Interest (income) expense, net



—





—





—





—





3,026

(3)



3,026



Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation, amortization and

impairment



—





—





—





—





2,528

(4)



2,528



Equity in earnings of JVs: Other financial items



—





—





—





—





2,167

(5)



2,167



Segment EBITDA

$ 29,492





8,342





(1,437)





36,397













$ 36,397









Three months ended September 30, 2018





















Joint venture











































Majority





FSRUs













Total



























held





(proportional













Segment





Eliminations







Consolidated



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



FSRUs





consolidation)





Other





reporting





(1)







reporting



Reconciliation to net income (loss)



















































Net income (loss)

$ 17,350





4,551





(2,019)





19,882













$ 19,882

(2) Interest income



(75)





(71)





(104)





(250)





71

(3)



(179)



Interest expense



5,965





3,295





690





9,950





(3,295)

(3)



6,655



Depreciation and impairment



5,287





2,399





—





7,686





(2,399)

(4)



5,287



Other financial items



244





(3,138)





20





(2,874)





3,138

(5)



264



Income tax (benefit) expense



2,021





—





29





2,050















2,050



Equity in earnings of JVs: Interest (income) expense, net



—





—





—





—





3,224

(3)



3,224



Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation and amortization



—





—





—





—





2,399

(4)



2,399



Equity in earnings of JVs: Other financial items



—





—





—





—





(3,138)

(5)



(3,138)



Segment EBITDA

$ 30,792





7,036





(1,384)





36,444













$ 36,444









(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement reconciling line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs that are reflected in the consolidated net income for the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) on the Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures line item in the consolidated income statement. Separate adjustments from the consolidated net income to Segment EBITDA for the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs are included in the reconciliation lines starting with "Equity in earnings of JVs."

(2) There is no adjustment between net income for Total Segment reporting and the Consolidated reporting because the net income under the proportional consolidation and equity method of accounting is the same.

(3) Interest income and interest expense for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Total Segment reporting to agree to the interest income and interest expense in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Interest (income) expense for the Consolidated reporting.

(4) Depreciation, amortization and impairment for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Total Segment reporting to agree to the depreciation, amortization and impairment in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation, amortization and impairment for the Consolidated reporting.

(5) Other financial items for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Segment reporting to agree to the Other financial items in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Other financial items for the Consolidated reporting.

Appendix B: Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow represents Segment EBITDA adjusted for cash collections on principal payments on the direct financing lease, amortization in revenues for above market contracts less non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer, amortization of deferred revenues for the joint ventures, interest income‎, interest expense less amortization of debt issuance cost, amortization and gain on cash flow hedges included in interest expense and proceeds from settlement of derivatives, other items (net), unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains), current income tax benefit (expense), net of uncertain tax position less non-cash income tax: tax paid directly by charterer, and other adjustments such as indemnification paid or to be paid by Höegh LNG for legal expenses related to the boil-off claim, non-budgeted expenses or losses, or prior period indemnifications refunded to, or to be refunded to, Höegh LNG for amounts recovered from insurance or the charterer, distributions on the Series A preferred units and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Cash collections on the direct financing lease investment with respect to the PGN FSRU Lampung consist of the difference between the payments under time charter and the revenues recognized as a financing lease (representing the payment of the principal recorded as a receivable). Amortization in revenues for above market contracts consist of the non-cash amortization of the intangible for the above market time charter contract related to the acquisitions of the Höegh Gallant and Höegh Grace. Amortization of deferred revenues for the joint ventures accounted for under the equity method consist of non-cash amortization to revenues of charterer payments for modifications and drydocking to the vessels. Non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer and non-cash income tax: tax paid directly by charterer consists of certain taxes paid by the charterer directly to the Colombian tax authorities on behalf of the Partnership's subsidiaries which is recorded as a component of time charter revenues and current income tax expenses. Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking, represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets.

Distributable cash flow is presented starting with Segment EBITDA taken from the total segment reporting using the proportional consolidation method for the Partnership's 50% interests in the joint ventures as shown in Appendix A. Therefore, the adjustments to Segment EBITDA include the Partnership's share of the joint venture's adjustments. The Partnership believes distributable cash flow is an important liquidity measure used by management and investors in publicly traded partnerships to compare cash generating performance of the Partnership' cash generating assets from period to period by adjusting for cash and non-cash items that could potentially have a disparate effect between periods, and to compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to limited partners. The Partnership also believes distributable cash flow benefits investors in comparing its cash generating performance to other companies that account for time charters as operating leases rather than financial leases, or that do not have non-cash amortization of intangibles or deferred revenue. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or any other measure of the Partnership's liquidity or cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP. Distributable cash flow excludes some, but not all, items that affect net cash provided by operating activities and the measures may vary among companies. For example, distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. Distributable cash flow also includes some items that do not affect net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Distributable cash flow is not the same measure as available cash or operating surplus, both of which are defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement. The first table below reconciles distributable cash flow to Segment EBITDA, which is reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for Segment EBITDA, in Appendix A. Refer to Appendix A for the definition of Segment EBITDA. The second table below reconciles distributable cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for liquidity.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended

September 30, 2019

Segment EBITDA

$ 36,397

Cash collection/Principal payment on direct financing lease



1,053

Amortization in revenues for above market contracts



916

Non-cash revenue: Tax paid directly by charterer



(214)

Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of deferred revenue



(634)

Interest income (1)



296

Interest expense (1)



(10,090)

Amortization of debt issuance cost



673

Amortization and gain on cash flow hedges included in interest expense



14

Other items, net (1)



(856)

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)



55

Current income tax benefit (expense), net of uncertain tax position



(1,135)

Non-cash income tax: Tax paid directly by charterer



214

Other adjustments:







Distributions relating to Series A preferred units (2)



(3,482)

Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures



(5,175)

Distributable cash flow

$ 18,032







(1) The Partnership's interest in the joint ventures' interest income, interest expense and amortization of debt issuance cost is $107, $3,133 and $42, respectively

(2) Represents distributions payable on the Series A preferred units related to the three months ended September 30, 2019

Reconciliation of distributable cash flows to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended

September 30, 2019

Distributable cash flow

$ 18,032

Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures



5,175

Distributions relating to Series A preferred units (2)



3,482

Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of deferred revenue



634

Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of debt issuance cost



(42)

Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation, amortization and impairment



(2,528)

Equity in earnings of JVs: Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



(2,165)

Equity in losses (earnings) of joint ventures



(621)

Expenditure for drydocking



(284)

Changes in accrued interest expense and interest income



(22)

Other adjustments



208

Changes in working capital



(2,438)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 19,431



Media contact:

Steffen Føreid

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

+47 975 57 406

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Related Links

http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

