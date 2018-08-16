Hoegh LNG Partners LP Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE : HMLP ) (the "Partnership") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights

Reported total time charter revenues of $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $35.0 million of time charter revenues for the second quarter of 2017

for the second quarter of 2018 compared to of time charter revenues for the second quarter of 2017 Generated operating income of $28.9 million and net income of $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to operating income of $23.1 million and net income of $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2017; operating income and net income were impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings of joint ventures for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017

and net income of for the second quarter of 2018 compared to operating income of and net income of for the second quarter of 2017; operating income and net income were impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings of joint ventures for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains on derivative instruments for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 impacting the equity in earnings of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would have been $25.9 million , an increase of $2.0 million from $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017

would have been , an increase of from for the three months ended Generated Segment EBITDA 1 of $36.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2017

of for the second quarter of 2018 compared to for the second quarter of 2017 On August 14, 2018 , paid a $0.44 per unit distribution on the common and subordinated units with respect to the second quarter of 2018, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis

, paid a per unit distribution on the common and subordinated units with respect to the second quarter of 2018, equivalent to per unit on an annualized basis On August 15, 2018 , paid a $0.546875 per unit distribution on the Series A preferred units for the period commencing on May 15, 2018 to August 14, 2018 , equivalent to $2.1875 per unit on an annual basis

Richard Tyrrell, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: "Höegh LNG Partners' assets all performed according to contract and at 100% availability in the second quarter, generating the highest quarterly Segment EBITDA and distributable cash flow achieved to date.

Our balance sheet strength puts the Partnership in a strong position to fund future growth following a period to rebuild the dropdown pipeline. Although competitive, FSRU tendering activity is high and the long-term, contracted nature of FSRU cash flows is attractive to the Partnership.

As new LNG volumes enter the market, customers are benefiting from the diverse sources of supply, attractive economics, the environmental benefits of gas and substantially reduced barriers to entry. Projects are developing accordingly and, with FSRUs being the fastest and most cost effective way to bring LNG to new markets, the Höegh LNG group is in a leading position to provide such critical energy infrastructure."

1 Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure financial and operating performance. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Segment EBITDA does not include adjustments for (i) principal payment of direct financing lease of $0.9 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, (ii) amortization in revenues for above market contracts of $0.9 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, (iii) non-controlling interest: amortization in revenues for above market contracts of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, (iv) non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer of $(0.2) million and $(0.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, or (v) equity in earnings of JVs: amortization for deferred revenue of $(0.6) million and $(0.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Financial Results Overview

Effective January 1, 2018, the Partnership adopted the new accounting standard, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which did not change the timing or amount of revenue recognized for the Partnership.

The Partnership reported net income of $19.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $7.7 million from net income of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The net income for both periods was significantly impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments mainly on the Partnership's share of equity in earnings of joint ventures.

Excluding all of the unrealized gains on derivative instruments, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would have been $16.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million from $12.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the unrealized gains on derivative instruments, the increase for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to lower total financial expense, net, the one-off receipt of insurance proceeds related to prior periods expenses and lower total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2017. The reduction in interest expense was due to the quarterly repayments of principal on the loan facilities financing the vessels and the repayment of the sellers' credit note, issued in connection with the acquisition of Höegh Gallant, between periods. The positive impact on interest expense of the repayment of the seller's credit note was partially offset by the increased outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

Preferred unitholders' interest in net income was $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due the issuance of Series A preferred units on October 5, 2017 and subsequently as part of our at-the-market ("ATM") program. Limited partners' interest in net income, which includes the Partnership's 100% interest in Höegh LNG Colombia Holding Ltd., the owner of the entities that own and operate the Höegh Grace (the "Höegh Grace entities") for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $16.9 million. Limited partners' interest in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which included the Partnership's 51% interest in the Höegh Grace entities, was $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Non-controlling interest in net income was $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 for the 49% interest in the Höegh Grace entities not owned by the Partnership. On December 1, 2017, the Partnership acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities and, as of that date, there was no longer a non-controlling interest in the Höegh Grace entities.

The PGN FSRU Lampung, the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace were on-hire for the entire second quarter of 2018. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Höegh Gallant incurred 8 days of off-hire for scheduled maintenance and several days of reduced hire.

Equity in earnings of joint ventures was $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $3.5 million from equity in earnings of joint ventures of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The joint ventures own the Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann. Unrealized gains on derivative instruments in the joint ventures significantly impacted the equity in earnings of joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The joint ventures do not apply hedge accounting for interest rate swaps and all changes in fair value are included in equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures. Excluding the unrealized gains for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, the equity in earnings would have been $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to equity in earnings of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the unrealized gains, the decrease was mainly due to increased costs incurred in relation to a new project for the charterer related to the GDF Suez Cape Ann and higher maintenance expenses.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $28.9 million, an increase of $5.8 million from $23.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 impacting the equity in earnings of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would have been $25.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million from $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Segment EBITDA1 was $36.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $7.3 million from $29.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 mainly due to no longer having a non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA because of the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in the Höegh Grace entities, which closed on December 1, 2017, the one-off receipt of insurance proceeds of $1.1 million related to prior periods expenses and the impact of no off-hire for the Höegh Gallant in the second quarter of 2018.

Financing and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $21.0 million and an undrawn portion of the $85 million revolving credit facility of $39.7 million. Current restricted cash for operating obligations of the PGN FSRU Lampung was $6.0 million, and long-term restricted cash required under the Lampung facility was $13.4 million as of June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, the Partnership made quarterly repayments of $4.8 million on the Lampung facility, $3.3 million on the Gallant facility and $3.3 million on the Grace facility.

The Partnership's book value and outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $503.2 million and $508.3 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2018, including long-term debt financing of the FSRUs and $45.3 million on the revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates. As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership's total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by $13.7 million. This is partly a result of the current portion of long-term debt of $45.5 million being classified current while the restricted cash of $13.4 million associated with the Lampung facility is classified as long-term. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership does not intend to maintain a cash balance to fund the next twelve months' net liabilities.

The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership's working capital requirements for its current business for the next twelve months. In addition, liquidity can also be supplemented, from time to time, by net proceeds of the ATM program, depending on the market conditions. Further, the Partnership is working to refinance the Gallant/ Grace facility well in advance of its first maturity in November 2019.

As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership did not have material commitments for capital or other expenditures for its current business. For the joint ventures, the charterer plans to use the GDF Suez Cape Ann for a project expected to commence in second half of 2018. The vessel will be drydocked and fitted with certain modifications prior to the project start which will be compensated by the charterer. The joint ventures also have a probable liability for exceeding historical minimum performance standards for a boil-off claim under the time charters. The Partnership's 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The joint ventures will continue to monitor this issue and adjust accruals, as might be required, based upon additional information and further developments. It is estimated that the Partnership's 50% share of the excess boil-off claim could range from zero or negligible amounts to approximately $29 million. To the extent that the excess boil-off claims result in a settlement, the Partnership would be indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of any settlement. However, other concessions or capital improvements, if any, would not be expected to be indemnified. In addition, the joint ventures expect to incur costs for certain capital improvements and maintenance that will not be reimbursed by the charterer or Hoegh LNG for which the Partnership's 50% share is approximately $1.7 million and $1.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Pending resolution of the boil-off claims, the joint ventures have suspended payment on their shareholder loans.

As of June 30, 2018, the Partnership had outstanding interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $395.7 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its long-term debt under the Lampung, Gallant and Grace facilities. The Partnership applies hedge accounting for derivative instruments related to those facilities. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of 2.8% for the Lampung facility. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of approximately 1.9% for the Gallant facility. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of approximately 2.3% for the Grace facility. The carrying values of the derivative instruments was a net asset of $1.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The effective portion of the changes in fair value of the interest rate swaps are recorded in other comprehensive income. Gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $0.5 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 related to the interest rate swaps for the Lampung, Gallant and Grace facilities. The increase is mainly due to a lower loss on the ineffective portion of the cash flow hedges for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2017.

On January 26, 2018, the Partnership entered into a sales agreement with B. Riley FBR Inc. (the "Agent"). Under the terms of the sales agreement, the Partnership may offer and sell up to $120 million aggregate offering amount of "at-the-market" common and Series A preferred units, from time to time, through the Agent. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Partnership had sold Series A preferred units and common units, and received total net proceeds, after sales commissions, of $12.4 million.

The Partnership's share of the joint ventures is accounted for using the equity method. As a result, the Partnership's share of the joint ventures' cash, restricted cash, outstanding debt, interest rate swaps and other balance sheet items are reflected net on the line "accumulated losses in joint ventures" on the consolidated balance sheet and are not included in the balance sheet figures disclosed above.

On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the first quarter of 2018.

On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $2.8 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on February 15, 2018 to May 14, 2018.

On August 14, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the second quarter of 2018.

On August 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.2 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on May 15, 2018 to August 14, 2018.

On August 21, 2018, the Partnership repaid $6.0 million on the revolving credit facility from the net proceeds of the ATM program.

Outlook

The Höegh Gallant operates under a long-term time charter which started in April 2015 with an expiration date in April 2020 with Hoegh LNG Egypt LLC ("EgyptCo"), a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Höegh LNG"),. EgyptCo has a charter with the government-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company ("EGAS"). The charter between EgyptCo and EGAS allows for early termination only with the mutual consent of both parties. In the first quarter of 2018, EGAS initiated a meeting with EgyptCo to seek mutually agreed terms for an early termination of the charter. Such an agreement would require consent of EgyptCo. Pursuant to an option agreement, the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025, at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter. Höegh LNG's ability to make payments to us with respect to an exercise of the option by us may be affected by events beyond our and its control, including opportunities to obtain new employment for the vessel, prevailing economic, financial and industry conditions. If market or other economic conditions deteriorate, Höegh LNG's ability to meet its obligations to us may be impaired. If Höegh LNG is unable to meet its obligations to us for the option, our financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to our unitholders could be materially adversely affected.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement that the Partnership entered into with Höegh LNG at the time of the initial public offering, Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any floating storage and regasification unit ("FSRU") or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG has two operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant (HHI Hull No. 2552), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017 and the Höegh Esperanza (HHI Hull No. 2865), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on February 7, 2018 with Gas Natural SGD, SA ("Gas Natural Fenosa"). The Höegh Esperanza is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on June 7, 2018 with CNOOC Gas & Power Trading and Marketing Ltd. (CNNOC) which has an option for a one-year extension. Höegh LNG has two additional FSRUs on order.

Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, the Partnership will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, HHI Hull No. 2909 and SHI Hull No.2220 (under a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries ("SHI")) following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price. Höegh LNG had an agreement, subject to environmental approval, for an FSRU with Penco LNG. As a result of further delays in environmental approvals, Höegh LNG announced that it had decided to let the contract lapse.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any vessels from Höegh LNG or of the terms upon which any such acquisition may be made.

Presentation of Second Quarter 2018 Results

Financial Results on Form 6-K

The Partnership has filed a Form 6-K with the SEC with detailed information on the Partnership's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The Form 6-K can be viewed on the SEC's website: http://www.sec.gov and at HMLP's website: http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUES Time charter revenues $ 35,510 35,024 70,395 $ 70,101 Other revenue 1,100 — 1,100 — Total revenues 36,610 35,024 71,495 70,101 OPERATING EXPENSES Vessel operating expenses (5,462) (5,628) (11,215) (11,805) Construction contract expenses — (151) — (151) Administrative expenses (2,101) (2,465) (4,888) (5,222) Depreciation and amortization (5,268) (5,263) (10,536) (10,526) Total operating expenses (12,831) (13,507) (26,639) (27,704) Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures 5,111 1,551 14,481 6,360 Operating income (loss) 28,890 23,068 59,337 48,757 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Interest income 174 113 361 243 Interest expense (6,918) (7,752) (13,782) (15,488) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 544 247 1,175 910 Other items, net (880) (1,422) (1,486) (2,224) Total financial income (expense), net (7,080) (8,814) (13,732) (16,559) Income (loss) before tax 21,810 14,254 45,605 32,198 Income tax expense (1,866) (2,042) (3,975) (3,797) Net income (loss) $ 19,944 12,212 41,630 $ 28,401 Non-controlling interest in net income — 2,812 — 5,556 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 3,003 — 5,663 — Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 16,941 9,400 35,967 $ 22,845 Earnings per unit Common unit public (basic and diluted) $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 1.07 $ 0.68 Common unit Höegh LNG (basic and diluted) $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 1.11 $ 0.71 Subordinated unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 1.11 $ 0.71

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,980 $ 22,679 Restricted cash 5,958 6,962 Trade receivables 4,425 7,563 Amounts due from affiliates 4,235 4,286 Inventory 649 668 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 3,986 3,806 Derivative instruments 973 — Prepaid expenses and other receivables 2,131 462 Total current assets 43,337 46,426 Long-term assets Restricted cash 13,404 13,640 Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation 668,648 679,041 Other equipment 561 604 Intangibles and goodwill 22,570 24,370 Advances to joint ventures 3,397 3,263 Net investment in direct financing lease 280,976 282,820 Long-term deferred tax asset 139 204 Derivative instruments 1,217 228 Other long-term assets 5,838 8,363 Total long-term assets 996,750 1,012,533 Total assets $ 1,040,087 $ 1,058,959

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 45,458 $ 45,458 Trade payables 622 381 Amounts due to owners and affiliates 559 1,417 Value added and withholding tax liability 1,013 1,511 Derivative instruments 331 2,015 Accrued liabilities and other payables 9,037 13,042 Total current liabilities 57,020 63,824 Long-term liabilities Accumulated losses of joint ventures 6,265 20,746 Long-term debt 412,479 434,845 Revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates 45,292 51,832 Long-term tax liability 786 — Long-term deferred tax liability 7,403 5,158 Other long-term liabilities 2,673 5,793 Total long-term liabilities 474,898 520,476 Total liabilities 531,918 584,300 EQUITY 8.75% Series A Preferred Units 132,532 113,404 Common units public 323,989 317,149 Common units Höegh LNG 6,945 6,513 Subordinated units 43,044 40,341 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,659 (2,748) Total partners' capital 508,169 474,659 Total equity 508,169 474,659 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,040,087 $ 1,058,959

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended



June 30, 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 19,944 $ 12,212 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)



operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,268 5,263 Equity in losses (earnings) of joint ventures (5,111) (1,551) Changes in accrued interest income on advances to joint ventures (63) 1,398 Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed 176 210 Amortization in revenue for above market contract 905 906 Changes in accrued interest expense (982) 93 Net currency exchange losses (gains) 201 787 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (544) (247) Non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer (214) (432) Non-cash income tax expense: tax paid directly by charterer 214 432 Deferred tax expense and provision for tax uncertainty 1,426 924 Issuance of units for Board of Directors' fees 160 189 Other adjustments 114 151 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables 2,089 182 Inventory 9 17 Prepaid expenses and other receivables (492) 690 Trade payables (218) (625) Amounts due to owners and affiliates (2,222) (2,437) Value added and withholding tax liability 961 652 Accrued liabilities and other payables (974) (558) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,647 18,256 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditure for purchase of Höegh Grace entities — (407) Expenditure for vessel and other equipment — (8) Receipts from repayment of principal on direct financing lease 943 861 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 943 $ 446

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended



June 30, 2018 2017 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans and promissory notes due to owners and affiliates $ — $ 10,100 Repayment of long-term debt (11,364) (11,364) Repayment of amounts due to owners and affiliates (11,500) — Repayment of customer loan for funding of value added liability on import (1,194) — Net proceeds from issuance of common units 104 — Net proceeds from issuance of 8.75% Series A Preferred Units 11,681 — Cash distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders (17,737) (14,438) Cash distributions to non-controlling interest — (3,920) Proceeds from indemnifications received from Höegh LNG — 605 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,010) (19,017) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,420) (315) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (54) — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 48,816 41,761 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 40,342 $ 41,446

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP



UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Segment information

There are two operating segments. The segment profit measure is Segment EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other financial items (gains and losses on derivative instruments and other items, net) less the non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA. Segment EBITDA is reconciled to operating income and net income in the segment presentation below. The two segments are "Majority held FSRUs" and "Joint venture FSRUs." In addition, unallocated corporate costs that are considered to benefit the entire organization, interest income from advances to joint ventures and interest expense related to the seller's credit note and the outstanding balance on the $85 million revolving credit facility are included in "Other."

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, Majority held FSRUs includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, Joint venture FSRUs include two 50% owned FSRUs, the Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, that operate under long term time charters with one charterer.

The accounting policies applied to the segments are the same as those applied in the financial statements, except that i) Joint venture FSRUs are presented under the proportional consolidation method for the segment note to the Partnership's financial statements and in the tables below, and under equity accounting for the consolidated financial statements and ii) non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA is subtracted in the segment note and the tables below to reflect the Partnership's interest in Segment EBITDA as the Partnership's segment profit measure, Segment EBITDA. Under the proportional consolidation method, 50% of the Joint venture FSRUs' revenues, expenses and assets are reflected in the segment note. Management monitors the results of operations of joint ventures under the proportional consolidation method and not the equity method of accounting. On January 1, 2017, the Partnership began consolidating its acquired 51% interest in the Höegh Grace entities. Since the Partnership obtained control of the Höegh Grace entities, it consolidated 100% of the revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities of the Höegh Grace entities and the interest not owned by the Partnership was reflected as non-controlling interest in net income and non-controlling interest in total equity under US GAAP. Management monitored the results of operations of the Höegh Grace entities based on the Partnership's 51% interest in Segment EBITDA of such entities and, therefore, subtracted the non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA to present Segment EBITDA. The adjustment to non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA is reversed to reconcile to operating income and net income in the segment presentation. On December 1, 2017, the Partnership acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities and, as of that date, there was no longer a non-controlling interest in the Höegh Grace entities. The following tables include the results for the segments for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2018 Joint venture Majority FSRUs Total held (proportional Segment Elimin- Consolidated (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FSRUs consolidation) Other reporting ations reporting Time charter revenues $ 35,510 10,576 — 46,086 (10,576) (1) $ 35,510 Other revenue 1,100 (3) — — 1,100 (1) 1,100 Total revenues 36,610 10,576 — 47,186 36,610 Operating expenses (6,383) (2,709) (1,180) (10,272) 2,709 (1) (7,563) Equity in earnings (losses) of joint



ventures — — — — 5,111 (1) 5,111 Segment EBITDA 30,227 7,867 (1,180) 36,914 Depreciation and amortization (5,268) (2,399) — (7,667) 2,399 (1) (5,268) Operating income (loss) 24,959 5,468 (1,180) 29,247 28,890 Gain (loss) on derivative



instruments 544 2,967 — 3,511 (2,967) (1) 544 Other financial income (expense),



net (6,839) (3,324) (785) (10,948) 3,324 (1) (7,624) Income (loss) before tax 18,664 5,111 (1,965) 21,810 — 21,810 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,845) — (21) (1,866) — (1,866) Net income (loss) $ 16,819 5,111 (1,986) 19,944 — $ 19,944 Preferred unitholders' interest in net



income — — — — 3,003 (2) 3,003 Limited partners' interest in net



income (loss) $ 16,819 5,111 (1,986) 19,944 (3,003) (2) $ 16,941

(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs and record the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) to Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures. (2) Allocates the preferred unitholders' interest in net income to the preferred unitholders. (3) Other revenue consists of insurance proceeds received, subsequent to June 30, 2018, for claims related to repairs under the Mooring warranty. The Partnership was indemnified by Höegh LNG for the cost of the repairs, subject to repayment to the extent recovered from insurance proceeds. The amount is expected to be refunded to Höegh LNG during the third quarter of 2018.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2017 Joint venture Majority FSRUs Total held (proportional Segment Elimin- Consolidated (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FSRUs consolidation) Other reporting ations reporting Time charter revenues $ 35,024 10,225 — 45,249 (10,225) (1) $ 35,024 Total revenues 35,024 10,225 — 45,249 35,024 Operating expenses (6,693) (1,984) (1,400) (10,077) 1,984 (1) (8,093) Construction contract expenses (151) — — (151) (151) Equity in earnings (losses) of joint



ventures — — — — 1,551 (1) 1,551 Less: Non-controlling interest in



Segment EBITDA (5,423) — — (5,423) 5,423 (2) — Segment EBITDA 22,757 8,241 (1,400) 29,598 Add: Non-controlling interest in



Segment EBITDA 5,423 — — 5,423 (5,423) (2) — Depreciation and amortization (5,263) (2,476) — (7,739) 2,476 (1) (5,263) Operating income (loss) 22,917 5,765 (1,400) 27,282 23,068 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 247 (785) — (538) 785 (1) 247 Other financial income (expense), net (8,028) (3,429) (1,033) (12,490) 3,429 (1) (9,061) Income (loss) before tax 15,136 1,551 (2,433) 14,254 — 14,254 Income tax expense (2,042) — — (2,042) — (2,042) Net income (loss) $ 13,094 1,551 (2,433) 12,212 — $ 12,212 Non-controlling interest in net income 2,812 — — 2,812 2,812 Limited partners' interest in net income



(loss) $ 10,282 1,551 (2,433) 9,400 — $ 9,400

(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs and record the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) to Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures. (2) Eliminations reverse the adjustment to Non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA included for Segment EBITDA and the adjustment to reverse the Non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA to reconcile to operating income and net income.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSE (In thousands of U.S. dollars) The following table includes the financial income (expense), net for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2018 2017 Interest income $ 174 $ 113 Interest expense: Interest expense (6,742) (7,301) Commitment fees — (241) Amortization of debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed (176) (210) Total interest expense (6,918) (7,752) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 544 247 Other items, net: Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (212) (804) Realized foreign exchange gain (loss) 14 (7) Bank charges, fees and other (37) (29) Withholding tax on interest expense and other (645) (582) Total other items, net (880) (1,422) Total financial income (expense), net $ (7,080) $ (8,814)

Appendix A: Segment EBITDA

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization and taxes. Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization, taxes and other financial items less non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA. Other financial items consist of gains and losses on derivative instruments and other items, net (including foreign exchange gains and losses and withholding tax on interest expenses). Segment EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as the Partnership's lenders, to assess its financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that Segment EBITDA assists its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in the industry that provide Segment EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including Segment EBITDA as a financial and operating measure benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in it and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring its ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Segment EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, Segment EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile Segment EBITDA for each of the segments and the Partnership as a whole to net income (loss), the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods presented:

Three months ended June 30, 2018 Joint venture Majority FSRUs Total held (proportional Segment Elimin- Consolidated (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FSRUs consolidation) Other reporting ations(1) reporting Reconciliation to net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 16,819 5,111 (1,986) 19,944 $ 19,944 (3) Interest income (76) (59) (98) (233) 59 (4) (174) Interest expense 6,075 3,383 843 10,301 (3,383) (4) 6,918 Depreciation and amortization 5,268 2,399 — 7,667 (2,399) (5) 5,268 Other financial items (2) 296 (2,967) 40 (2,631) 2,967 (6) 336 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,845 — 21 1,866 1,866 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Interest (income) expense, net — — — — 3,324 (4) 3,324 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Depreciation and amortization — — — — 2,399 (5) 2,399 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Other financial items (2) — — — — (2,967) (6) (2,967) Segment EBITDA $ 30,227 7,867 (1,180) 36,914 $ 36,914 Three months ended June 30, 2017 Joint venture Majority FSRUs Total held (proportional Segment Elimin- Consolidated (in thousands of U.S. dollars) FSRUs consolidation) Other reporting ations(1) reporting Reconciliation to net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 13,094 1,551 (2,433) 12,212 $ 12,212 (3) Interest income — (13) (113) (126) 13 (4) (113) Interest expense 6,615 3,442 1,137 11,194 (3,442) (4) 7,752 Depreciation and amortization 5,263 2,476 — 7,739 (2,476) (5) 5,263 Other financial items(2) 1,166 785 9 1,960 (785) (6) 1,175 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,042 — — 2,042 2,042 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Interest (income) expense, net — — — — 3,429 (4) 3,429 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Depreciation and amortization — — — — 2,476 (5) 2,476 Equity in earnings of JVs:



Other financial items(2) — — — — 785 (6) 785 Non-controlling interest in segment



EBITDA (5,423) (5,423) (5,423) Segment EBITDA $ 22,757 8,241 (1,400) 29,598 $ 29,598

(1) Eliminations reverse each of the income statement reconciling line items of the proportional amounts for Joint venture FSRUs that are reflected in the consolidated net income for the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs net income (loss) on the Equity in earnings (loss) of joint ventures line item in the consolidated income statement. Separate adjustments from the consolidated net income to Segment EBITDA for the Partnership's share of the Joint venture FSRUs are included in the reconciliation lines starting with "Equity in earnings of JVs." (2) Other financial items consist of gains and losses on derivative instruments and other items, net including foreign exchange gains or losses and withholding tax on interest expense. (3) There is no adjustment between net income for Total Segment reporting and the Consolidated reporting because the net income under the proportional consolidation and equity method of accounting is the same. (4) Interest income and interest expense for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Total Segment reporting to agree to the interest income and interest expense in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Interest (income) expense for the Consolidated reporting. (5) Depreciation and amortization for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Total Segment reporting to agree to the depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation and amortization for the Consolidated reporting. (6) Other financial items for the Joint venture FSRUs is eliminated from the Segment reporting to agree to the Other financial items in the Consolidated reporting and reflected as a separate adjustment to the equity accounting on the line Equity in earnings of JVs: Other financial items for the Consolidated reporting.

Appendix B: Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow represents Segment EBITDA adjusted for cash collections on principal payments on the direct financing lease, amortization in revenues for above market contracts less non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer, amortization of deferred revenues for the joint ventures, interest income‎, interest expense less amortization of debt issuance cost and fair value of debt assumed, other items (net), unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains), current income tax expense, net of uncertain tax position less non-cash income tax: tax paid directly by charterer, and other adjustments such as indemnification paid or to be paid by Höegh LNG for the non-cash boil-off accrual, non-budgeted expenses, losses and estimated maintenance indemnified by, or refunded to, Höegh LNG, distributions on the Series A preferred units and replacement capital expenditures. Cash collections on the direct financing lease investment with respect to the PGN FSRU Lampung consist of the difference between the payments under time charter and the revenues recognized as a financing lease (representing the payment of the principal recorded as a receivable). Amortization in revenues for above market contracts consist of the non-cash amortization of the intangible for the above market time charter contract related to the acquisitions of the Höegh Gallant and Höegh Grace. Amortization of deferred revenues for the joint ventures accounted for under the equity method consist of non-cash amortization to revenues of charterer payments for modifications and drydocking to the vessels. Non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer and non-cash income tax: tax paid directly by charterer consists of certain taxes paid by the charterer directly to the Colombian tax authorities on behalf of the Partnership's subsidiaries which is recorded as a component of time charter revenues and current income tax expenses. Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking, represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets.

Distributable cash flow is presented starting with Segment EBITDA taken from the total segment reporting using the proportional consolidation method for the Partnership's 50% interests in the joint ventures as shown in Appendix A. Therefore, the adjustments to Segment EBITDA include the Partnership's share of the joint venture's adjustments. The Partnership believes distributable cash flow is an important liquidity measure used by management and investors in publicly traded partnerships to compare cash generating performance of the Partnership' cash generating assets from period to period by adjusting for cash and non-cash items that could potentially have a disparate effect between periods, and to compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to limited partners. The Partnership also believes distributable cash flow benefits investors in comparing its cash generating performance to other companies that account for time charters as operating leases rather than financial leases, or that do not have non-cash amortization of intangibles or deferred revenue. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or any other measure of the Partnership's liquidity or cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP. Distributable cash flow excludes some, but not all, items that affect net cash provided by operating activities and the measures may vary among companies. For example, distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. Distributable cash flow also includes some items that do not affect net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Distributable cash flow is not the same measure as available cash or operating surplus, both of which are defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement. The first table below reconciles distributable cash flow to Segment EBITDA, which is reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for Segment EBITDA, in Appendix A. Refer to Appendix A for the definition of Segment EBITDA. The second table below reconciles distributable cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for liquidity.

Three months ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, 2018 Segment EBITDA $ 36,914 Cash collection/Principal payment on direct financing lease 943 Amortization in revenues for above market contracts 905 Non-cash revenue: Tax paid directly by charterer (214) Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of deferred revenue (573) Interest income (1) 233 Interest expense (1) (10,301) Amortization of debt issuance cost (1) and fair value of debt assumed 219 Other items, net (1) (880) Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) 212 Current income tax expense, net of uncertain tax position (439) Non-cash income tax: Tax paid directly by charterer 214 Other adjustments: Insurance proceeds to be refunded to Höegh LNG for previous indemnifications (1,100) Distributions relating to Series A preferred units (3,003) Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures (5,175) Distributable cash flow $ 17,955

(1) The Partnership's interest in the joint ventures' interest income, interest expense and amortization of debt issuance cost is $59, $3,383 and $43, respectively (2) Represents distributions payable on the Series A preferred units related to the three months ended June 30, 2018

Reconciliation of distributable cash flows to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Three months ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, 2018 Distributable cash flow $ 17,955 Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures 5,175 Indemnification paid by Höegh LNG after quarter end for non-budgeted expenses & losses 1,100 Distributions relating to Series A preferred units 3,003 Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of deferred revenue 573 Equity in earnings of JVs: Amortization of debt issuance cost (43) Equity in earnings of JVs: Depreciation and amortization (2,399) Equity in earnings of JVs: Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 2,967 Equity in losses (earnings) of joint ventures (5,111) Cash collection/Principal payment on direct financing lease (943) Changes in accrued interest expense and interest income (1,045) Other adjustments 262 Changes in working capital (847) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,647

