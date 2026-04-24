HOF Capital partners with Rimac Group to acquire Porsche's stake in Bugatti Rimac

STUTTGART, Germany and ZAGREB, Croatia and NEW YORK and LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche has agreed to sell its equity stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to a consortium led by HOF Capital, a New York-based investment firm. The relevant transaction agreements were signed on April 24. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory clearances by the relevant authorities.

Porsche and Rimac Group established Bugatti Rimac as a joint venture in 2021 to serve as home to the iconic Bugatti brand. In this joint venture, Porsche holds a minority stake of 45%, Rimac Group owns 55%. Porsche also holds a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group. As part of the transaction announced today, Porsche will fully divest its equity stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to the HOF Capital-led consortium. This includes BlueFive Capital as its largest investor, as well as a group of institutional investors across the US and EU. Following completion, Rimac Group is set to take control of Bugatti Rimac and form a strategic partnership with HOF Capital and BlueFive Capital to support its continued growth. HOF Capital will additionally join Rimac Group as the largest shareholder alongside Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac and CEO of Bugatti Rimac. Subject to regulatory clearances, completion is expected to occur before the end of 2026. The parties have agreed to keep the financial terms of the transaction confidential, except where disclosure is required under applicable financial reporting obligations.

Dr Michael Leiters, CEO of Porsche AG: "In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti's future. And as an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we demonstrate, that we will focus Porsche on the core business. We would like to thank Mate Rimac and his team for the constructive and trusting cooperation over the past years."

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac: "Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac. With the strong foundations their support has provided, we now have a structure that allows us to execute even faster on our long-term vision. We look forward to our collaboration with our new partners."

Hisham Elhaddad, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HOF Capital: "For over a century, Bugatti has stood apart as a brand where heritage and innovation coexist at the highest level. We are proud to partner with Mate Rimac and his team to help shape the next chapter, balancing disciplined growth with a tradition of craftsmanship and originality that remains unmatched."

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital: "Bugatti is a monument to automotive obsession, born from Ettore Bugatti's pursuit of beauty and performance combined. BlueFive Capital approaches this opportunity as more than simply a financial transaction, and we look forward to working alongside the entire Bugatti Rimac team to honor that legacy for generations to come."

About Rimac Group

The Rimac Group is the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac, owns 100% of Rimac Technology and Rimac Energy, and is invested in Verne. The Rimac Group manages the ecosystem of Rimac companies that employ over 2.000 employees, develop and produce Bugatti and Rimac branded hypercars as well as battery systems, powertrain systems, electronics, stationary storage systems and robotaxis. The headquarters is based on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, with locations around Europe.

About HOF Capital

HOF Capital is a New York-based investment firm with over $10 billion in AUM. The firm invests globally across venture capital and growth equity, partnering with companies from first check through IPO. HOF has backed several of today's most consequential companies early on, including Anthropic and SpaceX, and invests thematically across AI, frontier technologies, critical infrastructure, and iconic brands. Its investor base spans Fortune 500 enterprises, financial institutions, and industry-leading founders worldwide. For more information, visit hofcapital.com.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients. BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com

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SOURCE HOF Capital