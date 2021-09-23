Hoff & Pepper Makes its Debut on Sean Evans' Hot Ones

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee-based company Hoff & Pepper will be debuting their newest hot sauce, Hoff's Haus Sauce, on Season 16 of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans. Hoff & Pepper has been making handmade, small batches of Your Everyday Hot Sauce™ since 2015, but this will be their first time having one of their products featured on Hot Ones, "the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings."

"A tip of the cap to my German heritage, Hoff's Haus Sauce is a palate-pleasing blend of farm-fresh chiles, black mustard seed, and the slightest touch of clover honey. Hitting mustard and pickle high notes with a smooth finish," said Aaron Hoffman, founder of Hoff & Pepper.

The celebrity guest for the Season 16 premiere will be announced Monday, September 20th. The first episode of Hot Ones Season 16 will be airing the following Thursday, September 23rd at 11AM EST on First We Feast's YouTube Channel. Hoff's Haus Sauce will be the third sauce celebrities will be tasting in the Hot Ones lineup while they answer in-depth questions from host Sean Evans. The average viewership per episode is 3.3 million views with their most-viewed episode featuring Chef Gordon Ramsay at 93 million views.

About Hoff & Pepper

Established in 2015, Hoff & Pepper started off as a hot sauce company specializing in handmade, small-batch hot sauces made with local, farm-fresh ingredients. Their product line has expanded to include BBQ sauce, ketchup as well as a seasoning salt. Unlike a lot of the hot sauces on the market, Hoff & Pepper products are made with one goal in mind: to offer a fresh, balanced flavor that compliments foods instead of overpowering them.

