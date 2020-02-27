Hoffa Statement On Molson Coors Shooting In Milwaukee

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa in response to a mass shooting at a Molson Coors brewing and office facility on Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee that took the lives of five people.

"The Teamsters are deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee, where many of the workers are our brothers and sisters from the United Auto Workers and Machinists unions. All of them showed up to work yesterday to do their jobs and now have been impacted by this senseless act.

"At times like these, solidarity between hardworking Americans is more important than ever. No matter who we are, we must support each other and make workplaces across the nation safer. All Americans deserve to be able to show up to work, do their jobs without the threat of violence and return home to their families at the end of their shift. The Teamsters are here to lend a hand to our brothers and sisters in any way we can."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

