Hoffman & Hoffman Partners with Loren Cook Company, Continuing Legacy of Family Values and Quality Products

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman & Hoffman (H&H) will proudly represent Loren Cook Company (Cook), renowned manufacturers of premium air movement, control, and tempering products. Both H&H and Cook share a rich history rooted in family values, tracing their origins back to the 1940s.

"At H&H, we are driven by our obsession with serving our customers," remarked Jim Mangini, President of Hoffman & Hoffman. "We meticulously assess manufacturers to ensure they share our values and passion for building generational relationships with our customers."

The decision to join forces with Loren Cook Company was partly based on their well-deserved reputation for innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. The partnership has the potential to drive growth for both companies while ensuring that H&H customers have access to top-tier ventilation equipment.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to embark on this journey with Cook," Mangini continued. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their strong family business culture aligns seamlessly with our culture, making this partnership a natural fit for us and our customers."

From air circulators to temperature control systems, the full array of Loren Cook products will be available through H&H, offering customers exceptional reliability and performance. To explore Cook's comprehensive range of offerings, visit lorencook.com/products.

As H&H expands its portfolio to include Loren Cook products, it reaffirms its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer service. Together, H&H and Loren Cook Company are poised to continue defining the highest levels of quality and customer service in the HVAC industry.

About H&H: Founded in the 1940s, H&H has been a trusted name in the HVAC industry for over 75 years. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, H&H has an expert team of sales engineers offering creative solutions for new construction, upgrading and retrofitting. For more information, visit hoffman-hoffman.com.

About Loren Cook Company: Established in the 1940s, Loren Cook Company has pioneered the development of efficient air movement products. Their offerings are proudly made in the USA and include fans, blowers, and more. For more information, visit lorencook.com.

SOURCE Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc.