Hoffman Financial Group Announced as Official Partner of the Georgia Bulldogs®

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman Financial Group, a leading name in comprehensive retirement planning and financial services, proudly announces its official partnership with the Georgia Bulldogs®, marking a powerful collaboration that will bring exceptional benefits to both Georgia fans and clients of Hoffman Financial Group alike.

With a focus on personal, hands-on retirement planning, Hoffman Financial Group is renowned for its commitment to helping individuals achieve their retirement dreams through a range of services including principal protection, income planning, wealth accumulation, legacy planning, and more. The partnership with the Georgia Bulldogs® embodies the spirit of teamwork, excellence, and achievement that Hoffman Financial Group values.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Georgia Bulldogs®, a team known for their dedication, passion, and commitment to success. This partnership aligns perfectly with our values at Hoffman Financial Group as we strive to provide our clients with the tools and strategies they need to secure a prosperous financial future," stated Chris Hoffman, Founder of Hoffman Financial Group.

As part of this collaboration, clients of Hoffman Financial Group will gain exclusive access to specialized financial workshops, resources, and insights designed to empower them to make informed decisions about their financial future. The partnership also presents exciting opportunities for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs® to engage with Hoffman Financial Group's expertise in financial planning.

To celebrate this significant partnership, Hoffman Financial Group invites everyone to embrace their official tagline: "Come Build Your Financial Dynasty with Hoffman Financial Group." Through this collaboration, both Hoffman Financial Group and the Georgia Bulldogs® are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals seeking a secure and prosperous financial journey.

For more information about Hoffman Financial Group and their comprehensive financial planning services, please visit www.hoffmancorporation.com.

About Hoffman Financial Group:

Hoffman Financial Group is a leading financial planning firm based in Atlanta, GA. With a personalized approach to retirement planning, the firm specializes in principal protection, income planning, wealth accumulation, legacy planning, and more. Their team of experienced financial professionals is dedicated to helping clients achieve their retirement dreams through tailored financial strategies.

Disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through Brookstone Wealth Advisors, LLC (BWA), a registered investment advisor and an affiliate of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. BWA and Hoffman Financial Group are independent of each other. Insurance products and services are not offered through BWA but are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents.

