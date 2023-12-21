Hoffman Financial Group Named Official Financial Advisor of Georgia Bulldogs' Star, Brock Bowers

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman Financial Group, a distinguished name in the premier financial planning services world, proudly announces its prestigious designation as the Official Financial Advisor of Brock Bowers, the star tight end of the Georgia Bulldogs®. This collaboration forms a powerful alliance between a premier financial firm and an exceptional athlete, underscoring Hoffman Financial

Group's commitment to excellence in the financial industry. The partnership was brokered by Brock's marketing firm and agents Jeff Hoffman and Dan Everett from ESM. ESM represents high-profile NFL and NIL athletes and a number of legendary Georgia players.

Brock Bowers: A Gridiron Phenomenon

Georgia Bulldogs' tight end Brock Bowers has not only achieved back-to-back All-American seasons, won two national titles, and secured a Mackey Award in 2022, but has also transcended the realm of college football greatness within his first two collegiate seasons. His on-field prowess positions him as one of the all-time great college football tight ends, making history with each game.

According to Georgia Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo, Bowers' success isn't just a result of physical prowess; it's a manifestation of his unparalleled work ethic, intelligence, and supreme competitive drive. His commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, mirrors the values upheld by Hoffman Financial Group.

"I know he's such a special kid. The kid is the hardest worker I've ever met. That is what makes him special," emphasizes Coach Hartley. Bobo, drawing parallels between Bowers and the legendary Nick Chubb, notes, "He's extremely smart, and he's very humble. He reminds me a lot of a guy like Nick Chubb... constantly trying to improve his craft. He's a joy to coach, and I'm glad he's a Georgia Bulldog."

Hoffman Financial Group: Elevating Financial Success to Greatness

In choosing to partner with Brock Bowers, Hoffman Financial Group recognizes a kindred spirit in the pursuit of greatness. Bowers' commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with Hoffman Financial Group's mission to provide unparalleled financial services. The decision to collaborate is grounded in shared values of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Chris Hoffman, Founder of Hoffman Financial Group, expresses, "We are honored to be named the Official Financial Advisor of Brock Bowers. His talent, resilience, and dedication mirror the values we uphold at Hoffman Financial Group. This partnership allows us to bring our premier financial services to a new level, helping Brock and our valued clients achieve their financial goals."

Exclusive Benefits for Clients and Fans

As the Official Financial Advisor of Brock Bowers, Hoffman Financial Group extends exclusive benefits to its clients. This includes specialized financial education workshops, premier financial planning resources, and insights designed to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their financial future.

To celebrate this significant partnership, Hoffman Financial Group invites everyone to embrace their official tagline: "Come Build Your Financial Dynasty with Hoffman Financial Group."

Hoffman Financial Group: Official Partner of the Georgia Bulldogs®

This announcement comes on the heels of Hoffman Financial Group's recent designation as the Official Partner of the Georgia Bulldogs®. This strategic collaboration exemplifies the shared values of teamwork, excellence, and commitment to success. Hoffman Financial Group is excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to both the Georgia Bulldogs® and their valued clients.

For more information about Hoffman Financial Group and their comprehensive financial planning services, please visit www.hoffmancorporation.com.

About Hoffman Financial Group: Hoffman Financial Group is a leading financial planning firm based in Atlanta, GA. With a personalized approach coupled with highest standards of financial advisory services, the firm specializes in principal protection, income planning, wealth accumulation, legacy planning, and more.

Website: www.hoffmancorporation.com

Phone: 770-709-5959

Locations: Alpharetta , Atlanta , Conyers , Cumberland, Duluth , Fayetteville , and Marietta

Disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through Brookstone Wealth Advisors, LLC (BWA), a registered investment advisor and an affiliate of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. BWA and Hoffman Financial Group are independent of each other. Insurance products and services are not offered through BWA but are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents. Brock Bowers is a current client of Hoffman Financial Group and received compensation for his endorsement.

