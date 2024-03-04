HOFFMAN REALTY LAUNCHES SALES FOR THE OAK AT WEST FALLS, THE NEWEST CONDOMINIUM COMING TO FALLS CHURCH

The Oak Offers Residents a Unique Living Experience in Falls Church with Modern Design, Inviting Amenities and Curated Retail Offerings in the Heart of the Vibrant West Falls Community

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Hoffman & Associates announced that its West Falls condominium, The Oak, is now selling. Located at 255 West Falls Station Boulevard in the northwest corner of the West Falls neighborhood, the 174,000-square-foot, 11-story building will offer 126 elevated condominium residences, along with inviting amenities and curated retail, as well as community, arts and civic space. The Oak will provide residents with modern, welcoming spaces filled with natural elements, connection to the dynamic West Falls community and the convenience of a location with unparalleled connectivity to the region.

Living at The Oak, residents will have convenient access to all the neighborhood offers, including boutique shops, curated services and a range of dining options. Recently announced retailers coming to West Falls include regional favorites Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, fast-casual burger concept BurgerFi, Korean comfort food quick service restaurant SEOULSPICE and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada. The neighborhood will also be home to Home2 Suites by Hilton, an outdoor gathering space in the center of the neighborhood called The Commons that will provide over 18,000 square feet of open space for community use, a medical office building and the recently-announced Experience Senior Living residence, The Reserve at Falls Church.

One of the key characteristics that sets The Oak apart is the incredible connectivity that its location in the West Falls neighborhood provides. This pedestrian-friendly area offers convenient access to bike paths, the West Falls Church Metrorail Station and Tysons Corner. Additionally, The Oak provides close proximity and easy accessibility to major transportation hubs and key connectors in the DMV region, including Leesburg Pike (Route 7), Interstate 495 and Route 66, as well as Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport. West Falls is the first component of a larger 40-acre community-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metrorail Station.

"Our team at Hoffman & Associates is proud to lead the West Falls project, the largest development in the history of Falls Church, that will have a lasting positive impact on the community, the City of Falls Church and the region as a whole. The Oak is a core part of the vision for West Falls, offering residents the opportunity to call this neighborhood home and experience a lifestyle as vibrant as its community, with access to all of the exciting restaurants and retailers we've already announced, with more to come, as well as an expansive outdoor community gathering space. We look forward to welcoming residents to this modern, new condominium and taking the next step in building the future West Falls community," said Shawn Seaman, President of Hoffman & Associates.

Designed by SK+I Architecture, The Oak creates warm and inviting spaces featuring modern design with natural elements and sophisticated finishes. The one, two and three-bedroom including penthouse residences provide open layouts with generous living and bedroom areas, spacious kitchens with islands, two-tone European-inspired frameless cabinetry, Porcelanosa wide-plank wood-style flooring, well-appointed bathrooms with porcelain and quartz finishes and hotel-style vanity mirrors with backlighting. Expansive windows throughout the residences provide an abundance of natural light, while most residences feature terraces or balconies that create a connection to the outdoors. The Oak is also designed to achieve LEED Gold certification with a focus on green living standards, including LED light fixtures, ENERGY STAR® appliances, integrated green roofs and bioretention areas.

"The Oak seamlessly blends sophisticated natural elements and modern design, creating warm, welcoming spaces. As the newest condominium in the city of Falls Church, these residences offer a unique opportunity to live in the vibrancy of the West Falls neighborhood in a dynamic city and come home to inspired design and inviting amenity spaces," said Michelle Giannini, Principal Broker for Hoffman Realty and Executive Vice President of Multifamily and Brand at Hoffman & Associates. "This condominium is truly unique, and we look forward to welcoming future residents to discover all that The Oak has to offer."

In addition to these unique residences, The Oak will also feature approximately 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Indoor amenities include the light-filled fitness center, pet spa and bike storage, as well as the residents' lounge, which offers a large communal dining table, lounge seating, fireplace, wet bar and built-in coffee machine for entertaining. The Oak also offers two outdoor terraces for relaxation and community connection on the second and eleventh (rooftop) floors. The second-floor terrace will feature lush greenery, alfresco dining areas, an outdoor kitchen with grills, a sprawling lawn, a pergola and cozy seating areas complete with a TV and a fire pit – all westward facing perfect for soaking in the sunset. The rooftop terrace will also offer lounge seating options with sweeping views of the West Falls neighborhood and beyond.

Adding to the vibrant neighborhood filled with shopping and dining destinations in the West Falls neighborhood, The Oak will include approximately 23,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. In Falls Church, a city known for its dynamic culture and welcoming community, The Oak will be home to 14,000 square feet of dedicated arts and civic space.

Hoffman Realty is the exclusive listing brokerage for The Oak. Delivery of the building is slated for late 2024. For more information about The Oak, please visit theoakwestfalls.com .

