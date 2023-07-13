Hofmann Sausage Company Adding Items in Price Rite

News provided by

Hofmann Sausage Company

13 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announced the addition of items at Price Rite, including Skinless German Franks 42oz, Ring Bologna 14oz, Original Hunter Sticks 6oz, and Prime Rib Beef Jerky 3.25oz. These items, along with previously stocked SKUs will be available at the Erie Blvd., Syracuse, South Ave., Syracuse, and Bleeker St., Utica Price Rite locations. The Schenectady Price Rite store only added the Skinless German Franks 42oz packages to previously stocked SKUs that they currently sell.

"The additional products in Price Rite stores is exciting news for Hofmann and an answer to local Central New York customer demand," said John Shaughnessy of Hofmann. "Price Rite sells a number of our products already, and we are happy to continue to expand Hofmann products with this grocery partner."

Hofmann products are available in 4 of 57 Price Rite locations. "We are excited for a continued partnership with Hofmann in our Syracuse market, expanding our assortment to include new local items at great low prices," said Austin Kroeger, Category/Merchandising Manager at Price Rite.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York. Hofmann hot dogs, sausages, jerky, and condiments are sold in grocery stores, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums in several states, across the eastern United States and online. Hofmann is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States dating back to a meat market in 1861, with incorporation in 1879.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

Contact:
Rebecca Baker                                                                      
Hofmann Sausage Company            
C: (214) 616-9033
O: (315) 437-7257
[email protected]com

SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company

