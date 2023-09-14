Hofmann Sausage Company Introduces Natural Casing Bacon Cheddar Franks

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces the production and distribution of Hofmann Natural Casing Bacon Cheddar Franks. This product is product line extension from the Natural Casing German Franks, Hofmann's number one selling item.

Hofmann Sausage Company's latest product line extension, Bacon Cheddar Franks.
Hofmann's Bacon Cheddar Franks are made from the original German Franks recipe with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bacon with a natural, tender lamb casing. They are gluten free, no fillers, no added MSG, fully cooked in the 14oz package.
This product is made with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bacon plus a natural, tender lamb casing. These franks are gluten free, fully cooked, and have no added MSG. The package size is 14 ounces with 6 franks per retail pack. The first retailers to sell this product are primarily in Central New York with broader distribution to follow. Some initial retailers include: Nichol's, Spera's, twelve Save A Lot locations (Bath, Butternut, Canton, Cortland, Elmira, Fulton, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Rome, Tupper Lake, Watertown), six Big M locations (Alex Bay Big M, DeRuyter Big M, Ovid Big M, Paul's Big M, Seneca Knolls Big M, Sherburne Big M), three Shurfine locations (Clayton, Union Springs, Weedsport), as well as Bayside Grocery, Bosco & Geers, Buckingham Market, DeSantis Meat Market & Deli, Dominicks, Dryden Food Market, Ed & Jeans Market, Hollenbeck Food, Kunoco Food Mart, Lavigne's IGA Potsdam, Mazzaferro Meats & Deli, Modern Market, Morgan's Grocery (Penn Yan), NoJaim Brothers Super Market, Ontario Orchards, Red Onion Grocery, Sauders, Scriba Meats, Terry's Family Foods, The Dexter Market.

Ben Lipphardt, Senior Manager of Operations at Hofmann said, "Our German Franks and Cheddar Franks are very popular items and bacon cheddar products are well-liked in general by consumers, so it made sense to extend the product line by adding the Bacon Cheddar Franks. We hit a home run with this one."

Hofmann Sausage Company dates to a meat market in 1861 and incorporation in 1879, making it one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States. Hofmann is located in Syracuse, New York and products are sold in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums across the eastern United States.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Baker                                                                      
Hofmann Sausage Company            
C: (214) 616-9033
O: (315) 437-7257
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company

